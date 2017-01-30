Park Bo Gum And Song Joong Ki Have A Beautiful Bromance- Here’s Why These Korean Drama Stars Are So Close

Park Bo Gum and Song Joong Ki are friends, really good friends. So good that Joong Ki joined Park Bo Gum on the Taiwan stop of his Asia tour, Soompi reports.

New fans of Park Bo Gum and Song Joong Ki may be wondering how the two Korean drama superstars became so close. Bo Gum and Joong Ki explained the root of their friendship during the fan meeting.

At the fan meeting in Taiwan, Song Joong Ki finally explained why he was so emotional when Park Bo Gum won the Male Top Excellence Award at the 2016 KBS Drama Awards.

Song was just really happy for his friend especially as he knew the anxiety Bo Gum went through behind the scenes when he was preparing to do Moonlight Drawn By Clouds.

“I was happy about [Park] Bo Gum winning, but I also recalled all the worries he had about acting before the production [‘Moonlight Drawn by Clouds’] began,” he said, as reported by Soompi. “I also remembered what it was like when I won the same award five years ago.”

Park Bo Gum added that there’s an element of mentorship to their relationship as well, as Song Joong Ki is his senior when it comes to acting and he therefore relies on the Descendants Of The Sun star for advice. Both Bo Gum and Joong Ki are represented by the same agency, Blossom Entertainment.

“[Song] Joong Ki is a senior who gives me the most advice about acting,” Bo Gum said.

So, Park Bo Gum and Song Joong Ki started off as colleagues and ended up becoming really close friends.

As an article in The International Business Times notes, Bo Gum also stated that Song Joong Ki helped him instill confidence in himself during his early days of acting.

“The reason I’m grateful to Song Joong Ki too is that in the beginning, I was very shaky and had no confidence,” Park Bo Gum said once in an interview, according to IBT. “I prayed a lot about it, but when I told Song Joong Ki that I didn’t know what I should do, he cheered me on by saying that I should be confident in myself and have strength. I gained a lot of strength from him as we would meet up and have dinner together.”

As Yibada notes, this heartwarming “bromance” has been used by companies in commercials. The two actors have appeared together in two Domino’s Pizza commercials which have showcased their chemistry.

Now the question is whether Song Jong Ki and Park Bo Gum will act together in a drama or a movie.

As Inquisitr previously reported Song Joong Ki has expressed a willingness to star in a project alongside his friend.

“I am sincerely hoping for it,” he said when he was asked about the idea at the 2016 Seoul Drama Awards. “It’d be good to play brothers or to play rivals between a woman. Above all, I just want to film something with Park Bo Gum.”

Would you watch a drama starring both Park Bo Gum and Song Joong Ki? Let us know in the comments below.

