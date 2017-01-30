Lady Gaga Avoids Politics On Social Media, NFL Denies Rumors

Lady Gaga has since stayed silent on social media after Donald Trump’s inauguration. The singer has obviously been busy rehearsing for her Super Bowl Halftime Show. She has only used her social media accounts to tease her performance that will “span her career so far.”

The “Million Reasons” singer revealed in a new interview with Houston’s Mix 62.5 radio what fans can expect from her highly-anticipated performance during the half-time show at the annual sporting event, reported the Bismark Tribune.

“We were [rehearsing] in the tent for about a week and a half, then we had to move to bigger studios in Hollywood where we are working on the rest of the show. And then we will send that equipment to Houston where we will finish rehearsals. Fans can expect a performance that spans my career so far. I appreciate everyone that has supported me over the years and that still supports my music and my shows. I can’t wait to do a great show for the world!”

The 30-year-old singer said that she has been busy preparing for her show inside a tent in her private garden and she is reportedly going to perform on the roof of NRG Stadium in Houston. It turns out that there won’t be any surprise guests during Gaga’s Halftime Show.

“They’re writing up multiple plans about how to safely get her on the roof, including a potentially [cutting] a hole in the ceiling of the dome. Trying to figure out insurance for it is crazy.”

The nation has changed in the recent weeks since Trump has taken office. According to Salon.com, well over 3 million protestors have taken to the streets of Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Boston, New York, and many other cities to speak out against Trump. Gaga has been very vocal about LGBT rights, Black Lives Matter, and for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Rumors have been swirling that Gaga was gagged by the NFL, though the organization has denied the rumors that they told her to stay quiet about political issues. A source close to the halftime show spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the rumors.

“Lady Gaga was told by the NFL that she cannot say anything or bring up anything about the election, or mention Donald Trump.”

However, a rep for the NFL has called the rumors “nonsense from people trying to stir up controversy where there is none.”

“The Super Bowl is a time when people really come together,” the NFL released a statement. “Lady Gaga is focused on putting together an amazing show for fans and we love working with her on it; we aren’t going to be distracted by this.”

It’s any wonder if Gaga will address Trump and his politics during her Super Bowl Halftime show. She has spoken out about sexual assault and even supported Hillary Clinton, and even held an anti-Trump protest in New York City after the 2016 election. According to the ET report, she was photographed holding a sign “Love Trumps Hate” outside New York’s Trump Tower following the shocking election results.

While there have been reports that the NFL is preventing Gaga from saying anything political during the show, something the league continues to deny, an inside source says the singer has never planned on making a political statement.

An insider told Entertainment Weekly that Gaga is “not even interested [in that]. It was never even a conversation.” The source has added that the pop star plans to scale the roof of the stadium to perform and will plan on doing “some sort of stunt.”

It’s doubtful that Gaga will make any mentions of politics at Super Bowl LI next weekend. She is expected to play a medley of her songs like “Just Dance,” “Bad Romance,” “Born This Way,” and “Applause.” She will also probably play some songs from her new album, Joanne. What are your thoughts on Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime Show? Sound off below in the comments section.

