Kendall Jenner Has Run-In With Ex Harry Styles, Source Says Model Wouldn’t Date Singer ‘If He Begged Her’

Those shipping for Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles could be disappointed by the news coming from a Kings of Leon concert.

According to reports, Kendall and Harry were spotted at the same concert in Los Angeles Saturday night, but those same reports indicate that the former couple never spoke with one another.

E! Online reported that Jenner and Styles were seated near one another, though they definitely did not plan to attend the show together.

Former flame Kendall Jenner and ex Harry Styles attend SAME concert https://t.co/Bgd0UbqENH @DailyMailCeleb — Allan-Walter-Wilson (@Shilowilson) January 30, 2017

“Harry was a few rows behind Kendall but they never spoke the entire night at all. He was dancing, singing and had a drink in his hand,” an unnamed source told E! Online. “He was definitely friendly and talking to people in his area and having a good time. Kendall was sitting most of the time. She was drinking water and eating popcorn and spent a lot of time on her phone.”

Most recently, the supermodel and the One Direction crooner had a brief fling in December of 2015, when the pair were spotted vacationing in the Caribbean on a yacht. At the time the pair were photographed, rumors indicated that Kendall and Harry couldn’t keep their hands off one another.

The pair were spotted together a few times after that, but the relationship seemed to fizzle throughout the year. Harry and Kendall were last spotted together on Sept. 1 at Tsabel in Los Angeles.

At the time, an unnamed source told People that Kendall and Harry were “rekindling their old romance and Kendall’s so excited and happy about it. She’s always cared for Harry.”

Now, just a few months later, the reports seem to tell a different story. According to Hollywood Life, for example, Kendall has no interest in getting back together with Harry Styles.

The celebrity news outlet reported that Kendall and Harry bumped into one another in the VIP area backstage, but they “pretty much ignored each other.”

“Kendall… totally took the high ground — she just smiled at him then politely ignored him for the rest of the night. She had no idea he was going to be there, but she really didn’t care,” the unnamed source told Hollywood Life. “Kendall knew she was going to run into him at some point, so in a way she’s glad it’s over and out of the way. She’s very happy with A$AP now and wouldn’t go back to dating Harry again even if he begged her.”

Recently, Kendall has been spotted more and more frequently with rapper A$AP Rocky. Recently, the duo was seen at a Parisian flea market, and on another occasion, they were seen shopping with Kendall’s sister, Kylie Jenner, and her boyfriend, Tyga.

According to a source for E! Online, Kendall and A$AP Rocky have been dating for quite some time.

“They’ve been on and off for close to a year but have been hanging out with each other more lately.”

Additionally, Kendall has been linked to Las Angeles Lakers player Jordan Clarkson. In fact, Kendall, who is notoriously private about her love life, seems to like to keep fans and the media guessing. The 21-year-old has a history of being photographed with one of the men she’s rumored to be dating, and then the other just a few days later.

Kendall Jenner & Asap Rocky????. pic.twitter.com/i4FOIJAPdJ — Fashionable Fits (@FitsFashionable) January 29, 2017

What do you think of the reported run-in between Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles? Are you disappointed that the relationship between the supermodel and British singer is reportedly unlikely to go anywhere? Why or why not?

