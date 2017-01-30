Kylie Jenner Shaded By Tyga’s Ex Demi Rose In NSFW Pic

Kylie Jenner is a fashion icon and several people around the world copy her. However, she has a very unusual copycat in her boyfriend Tyga’s ex Demi Rose Mawby.

You cannot compare yourself to me, we are different. @ohrangutang @cristinapilo A photo posted by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Jan 17, 2017 at 6:13am PST

Demi Rose posted a very NSFW picture of herself on Instagram with a caption: “You cannot compare yourself to me, we are different.”

This is a clear shout out to many of her fans who say that she looks like the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner.

Demi Rose came to be associated with Tyga when she was spotted with him at the Cannes film festival party last year. Since then, not only has she increased her Instagram following to 3.7 million, she has also started to endorse the same tea that one can often see the Kardashians endorsing.

???? A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 13, 2016 at 5:19am PDT

Demi Rose Mawby, a girl from a small town in Birmingham never shies away from posting NSFW pictures of herself on social media and this picture, which was very similar to the one that Kylie Jenner posted, was no exception.

This is not the first time Demi Rose has copied Kylie Jenner. The Inquisitr had reported that the English model had posted pictures that had an uncanny similarity to Kylie Jenner.

Demi Rose Mawby is lucky to have very supportive parents, who do not mind her showing off a bit of skin. Her mother says if she’s got it, she should flaunt it. “We’re right behind her. She’s such a beautiful girl, why shouldn’t she? If you’ve got it, flaunt it,” Daily Mail had reported.

Her mother talks very tenderly about Demi and says that people don’t know that she is a very kind person and not what the press makes her out to be. “She’s very kind and a really down-to-earth girl – nothing like what we are seeing in the press.”

She went on to say that Demi loves to cook and is a homebody. “When she’s at home she’s perfectly normal. She loves her cat Raggles and her big white Samoyed dog Leo. She’s a great cook and is a homebody.”

Now available to buy my 2017 calendar link is in my bio ????????Get yours now ☺️ Shipping worldwide. By @dannydesantos MUA @alexandralouise__ ©Bold Management / @lipsticksyndication A photo posted by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Jan 10, 2017 at 5:53am PST

However, in the course of her career, Demi Rose Mawby has had many ups and downs. The Inquisitr had earlier stated that Demi Rose Mawby’s escort profile had become public.

Demi Rose Mawby may be stunning, and post “no underwear pictures“, but her popularity is no match to Kylie Jenner’s who loves Instagram and a chance to connect with her fans on social media.

Kylie Jenner has a very successful line of lip color and she makes sure she keeps her fans informed of what’s happening in her life. Kylie Jenner often posts hot pictures on Instagram, that are almost always a topic of conversation among her fans. Sometimes it’s the picture itself, while most other times it’s the rumor that Kylie Jenner has had a lot of work done on her body. However, Kylie Jenner has always refuted all the plastic surgery allegations.

Looking back at Turks A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 4, 2016 at 12:47pm PDT

It was rumored that Kylie Jenner has had butt implants, however, she said it was all down to her “chunkiness”. “No a** implants,” she stated. “You know, I used to be 120 [pounds]… I was really skinny. Now I’m pushing, like, 136. But it’s all right, I like the chunkiness,” the Huffington Post has reported.

As for her face, Kylie Jenner has always made clear that working with some of the best makeup artists gives her a chance to learn plenty of tricks to make her face look great without any invasive surgery. “Working with some of the best makeup artists has taught me a lot of amazing tricks to making me feel more confident and I can’t wait to share them with you guys. I swear there are things you can do to work on problem areas without having to think about plastic surgery.”

Do you think Tyga’s ex Demi Rose Mawby copies Kylie Jenner? Do you think Kylie Jenner has had work done on her face? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]