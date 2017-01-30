Netflix February 2017: Everything Coming To And Leaving Netflix

There are plenty of exciting new movies and television shows coming to Netflix in February 2017. The streaming service will be airing recent releases (2016’s Finding Dory) as well as some older titles and, of course, new Netflix originals.
The February 2017 Netflix originals include titles that range from satirical comedies to sports dramas. The Lonely Island’s new Netflix original special Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special will premiere on February 7th and feature the titular singer, who has previously collaborated with the comedic trio on Saturday Night Live and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.
Other comedies coming to Netflix in February 2017 include David Brent: Life on the Road, a mockumentary about Ricky Gervais’ character from The Office, and Santa Clarita Diet, a sitcom starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant about a California couple who must pretend to be normal when one of them turns into a flesh-eating zombie.
Aside from Netflix originals, there are several high-profile blockbusters coming to Netflix in February. Finding Dory, Twilight, The Blair Witch Project, Superbad, Magic Mike, and Sausage Party all made over 100 million dollars at the box office, and they are sure to be hits on Netflix as well.
Unfortunately, just as new titles come to Netflix, some also must depart in February 2017 as well. Mission: Impossible III, Trainspotting, and Clueless will leave Netflix by the end of February, so watch them while you still can.
Every title coming to Netflix in February 2017:
February 1
Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks
Babe
Babe: Pig in the City
Balto
Balto 2: Wolf Quest
Balto 3: Wings of Change
Contact
Corpse Bride
Finding Dory
Eleven P.M.
From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story
Gun Runners
Hell-Bound Train
Highly Strung
Hot Biskits
I Am Sun Mu
Invincible
Les beaux malaises: Seasons 1-4
Magic Mike
Masha’s Spooky Stories: Season 1
Mother with a Gun
Paris Is Burning
Project X
Silver Streak
The Blair Witch Project
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe
The Five Heartbeats
The Furchester Hotel: Seasons 1-2
The Girl from Chicago
The Longest Day
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Twilight
Women in Gold
February 2
American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson
Frequency: Season 1
February 3
Daniel Sosa: Sosafado (Netflix original)
Imperial Dreams (Netflix original)
Santa Clarita Diet (Netflix original)
February 4
Superbad
February 5
Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It
Los herederos
February 6
Girls Lost
Me, Myself and Her
February 7
Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special (Netflix original)
February 8
Tiempos Felices
Girl Asleep
February 10
Abstract: The Art of Design
David Brent: Life on the Road (Netflix original)
February 11:
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2
Stronger Than the World (Netflix original)
February 12
Clouds of Sils Maria
February 13
Code: Debugging the Gender Gap
Magicians: Life in the Impossible
February 14
Girlfriend’s Day (Netflix original)
Katherine Ryan: In Trouble (Netflix original)
King Cobra
Project MC2: Part 4 (Netflix original)
White Nights (Netflix original)
February 15
Aram, Aram
Before I Go to Sleep
Fire Song
February 16
Milk
Sundown
February 17
Chef’s Table: Season 3 (Netflix original)
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4 (Netflix original)
Kill Ratio
The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2 (Netflix original)
February 19
Girl Meets World: Season 3
Growing Up Wild
Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta
When Calls the Heart: Season 3
February 23
Sausage Party
February 24
I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore (Netflix original)
Legend Quest: Season 1 (Netflix original)
Ultimate Beastmaster (Netflix original)
Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico(Netflix original)
VeggieTales in the City: Season 1 (Netflix original)
February 26
Night Will Fall
February 27
Brazilian Western
February 28
Be Here Now
Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes (Netflix original)
Every title leaving Netflix in February 2017:
February 1
A.C.O.D.
An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky
An Inconvenient Truth
Ashby
Black Hawk Down
Bratz: Babyz: The Movie
Bratz: Super Babyz
Charlotte’s Web 2: Wilbur’s Great Adventure
Clerks
Elizabeth
Extract
Failure to Launch
Frida
Girls Just Want to Have Fun
Jackass 2.5
Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.
L.A. Prep School
Last Holiday
Mission Impossible: III
Sahara
Save the Last Dance
Serving Sara
Star Trek: Nemesis
The Machinist
The Original Latin Kings of Comedy
There Will be Blood
Trainspotting
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
February 7
Justin Bieber’s Believe
February 12
Grounded for Life: Season 1 – Season 5
February 13
Scary Movie 5
The Nut Job
February 15
Brothers in War
Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry
Closure
Exile Nation: The Plastic People
Jack Frost
I Am Not a Hipster
Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch
Prince of Broadway
Stephanie in the Water
The Man on Her Mind
Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 2
February 16
Santa Claws
Somewhere
February 17
Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
February 19
Problem Child: Leslie Jones
February 28
Clueless
