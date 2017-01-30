Netflix February 2017: Everything Coming To And Leaving Netflix

There are plenty of exciting new movies and television shows coming to Netflix in February 2017. The streaming service will be airing recent releases (2016’s Finding Dory) as well as some older titles and, of course, new Netflix originals.

The February 2017 Netflix originals include titles that range from satirical comedies to sports dramas. The Lonely Island’s new Netflix original special Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special will premiere on February 7th and feature the titular singer, who has previously collaborated with the comedic trio on Saturday Night Live and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.

Other comedies coming to Netflix in February 2017 include David Brent: Life on the Road, a mockumentary about Ricky Gervais’ character from The Office, and Santa Clarita Diet, a sitcom starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant about a California couple who must pretend to be normal when one of them turns into a flesh-eating zombie.

Aside from Netflix originals, there are several high-profile blockbusters coming to Netflix in February. Finding Dory, Twilight, The Blair Witch Project, Superbad, Magic Mike, and Sausage Party all made over 100 million dollars at the box office, and they are sure to be hits on Netflix as well.

Unfortunately, just as new titles come to Netflix, some also must depart in February 2017 as well. Mission: Impossible III, Trainspotting, and Clueless will leave Netflix by the end of February, so watch them while you still can.

Every title coming to Netflix in February 2017:

February 1

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks

Babe

Babe: Pig in the City

Balto

Balto 2: Wolf Quest

Balto 3: Wings of Change

Contact

Corpse Bride

Finding Dory

Eleven P.M.

From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story

Gun Runners

Hell-Bound Train

Highly Strung

Hot Biskits

I Am Sun Mu

Invincible

Les beaux malaises: Seasons 1-4

Magic Mike

Masha’s Spooky Stories: Season 1

Mother with a Gun

Paris Is Burning

Project X

Silver Streak

The Blair Witch Project

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe

The Five Heartbeats

The Furchester Hotel: Seasons 1-2

The Girl from Chicago

The Longest Day

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Twilight

Women in Gold

February 2

American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson

Frequency: Season 1

February 3

Daniel Sosa: Sosafado (Netflix original)

Imperial Dreams (Netflix original)

Santa Clarita Diet (Netflix original)

February 4

Superbad

February 5

Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It

Los herederos

February 6

Girls Lost

Me, Myself and Her

February 7

Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special (Netflix original)

February 8

Tiempos Felices

Girl Asleep

February 10

Abstract: The Art of Design

David Brent: Life on the Road (Netflix original)

February 11:

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2

Stronger Than the World (Netflix original)

February 12

Clouds of Sils Maria

February 13

Code: Debugging the Gender Gap

Magicians: Life in the Impossible

February 14

Girlfriend’s Day (Netflix original)

Katherine Ryan: In Trouble (Netflix original)

King Cobra

Project MC2: Part 4 (Netflix original)

White Nights (Netflix original)

February 15

Aram, Aram

Before I Go to Sleep

Fire Song

February 16

Milk

Sundown

February 17

Chef’s Table: Season 3 (Netflix original)

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4 (Netflix original)

Kill Ratio

The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2 (Netflix original)

February 19

Girl Meets World: Season 3

Growing Up Wild

Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta

When Calls the Heart: Season 3

February 23

Sausage Party

February 24

I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore (Netflix original)

Legend Quest: Season 1 (Netflix original)

Ultimate Beastmaster (Netflix original)

Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico(Netflix original)

VeggieTales in the City: Season 1 (Netflix original)

February 26

Night Will Fall

February 27

Brazilian Western

February 28

Be Here Now

Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes (Netflix original)

Every title leaving Netflix in February 2017:

February 1

A.C.O.D.

An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky

An Inconvenient Truth

Ashby

Black Hawk Down

Bratz: Babyz: The Movie

Bratz: Super Babyz

Charlotte’s Web 2: Wilbur’s Great Adventure

Clerks

Elizabeth

Extract

Failure to Launch

Frida

Girls Just Want to Have Fun

Jackass 2.5

Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.

L.A. Prep School

Last Holiday

Mission Impossible: III

Sahara

Save the Last Dance

Serving Sara

Star Trek: Nemesis

The Machinist

The Original Latin Kings of Comedy

There Will be Blood

Trainspotting

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

February 7

Justin Bieber’s Believe

February 12

Grounded for Life: Season 1 – Season 5

February 13

Scary Movie 5

The Nut Job

February 15

Brothers in War

Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry

Closure

Exile Nation: The Plastic People

Jack Frost

I Am Not a Hipster

Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch

Prince of Broadway

Stephanie in the Water

The Man on Her Mind

Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 2

February 16

Santa Claws

Somewhere

February 17

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

February 19

Problem Child: Leslie Jones

February 28

Clueless

