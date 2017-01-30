‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Fights Dirty, Exposes Quinn And Ridge’s Affair To Eric?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease tense confrontations are on their way on the CBS soap opera during the week of January 30. Thomas (Pierson Fode) stumbles on a juicy tidbit and cannot wait to use the scoop to benefit his agenda. When he exposes the truth, it will shock the whole Forrester family, but most of all Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Eric (John McCook).

Tensions have been running high on the Bold and the Beautiful ever since Quinn (Rena Sofer) convinced Eric to name Steffy (Jacqueline McInnes Wood) the CEO of Forrester Creations. It was a position that Thomas, Rick (Jacob Young), and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) believed they deserved.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thomas confronted Steffy about being passed over for the CEO chair and she scuffed at his complaint. She explained that he is an artist, but she is a businesswoman. She believes that is why she “earned” the position. Thomas basically tells her not to get comfortable, because he wanted the job. Of course, Steffy didn’t take her brother’s concerns serious.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Rick was CEO before Eric’s return to the company. He did a great job managing the fashion empire, but many felt he abused his power. It’s easy to see why Rick may be bitter about being passed over since he has proven that he can lead the company well.

Thomas’ anger is harder to understand. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thomas has never shown an interest in running Forrester Creations. He has been content with designing and claimed his interest was to develop his talent entirely. Aside from designing, Thomas’ only interest has been socializing with the models. At any rate, Thomas is upset and won’t let this one side on Bold and the Beautiful.

The best thing about today's episode was @PiersonFode. I am so happy that Thomas is back on my screen. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/JAoLv5mFjn — QueenSteffyBnB1 (@TheQueenSteffy) January 12, 2017

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thomas discloses to Zende (Rome Flynn) that he really wanted a chance to prove himself by being named CEO. He doesn’t see any way of changing Eric’s mind because everyone seems content with Steffy running the show.

It all changes when Eric makes an announcement about the CEO position. For a brief moment, Thomas thinks his grandfather may have reconsidered and decided to have him share the title with Steffy. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Thomas becomes bitter when Eric announced that Ridge would share the CEO position with Steffy.

#BoldandBeautiful Spoilers Week Of Jan 30 to Feb 3: Katie Warns Ridge – Brooke Suspicious – Rick & Thomas Furioushttps://t.co/v81aIzVI0M pic.twitter.com/zNhBOdEHE2 — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) January 29, 2017

According to ABC Soaps In Depth’s recent issue, Thomas can’t help but feel confused by Eric’s decision. The last he knew Ridge was Quinn’s enemy, and now they are chummy and Eric named him CEO. It all sounds fishy, and Thomas decides to dig deeper to what’s going on.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thomas gets a lucky break when he overhears Ridge and Quinn talking about their kiss. Quinn admits that she cannot stop thinking about him, but at the same time, doesn’t want to hurt Eric. Thomas puts it all together and realizes that Quinn and his dad had some sort of affair and that is why he got the CEO position.

Thomas decides to fight dirty and goes to Eric with what he knows. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Thomas knows this is his only shot at convincing his grandfather that Ridge still cannot be trusted.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the truth comes out and devastates Brooke and Eric, leaving Quinn in a position that she has to fight forher marriage to Eric.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans, do you think Thomas will tell Eric the truth? Will Eric name Thomas CEO as a thank you for telling him the truth?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]