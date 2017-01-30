‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7: Maisie Williams Slams ‘Annoying’ Show Leaks

Warning: This article may contain Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers.

Game of Thrones Season 7 has been filming for months now, with cast and crew hitting Northern Ireland, Spain, and Iceland. As with previous seasons, that filming has come with story leaks as fans and insiders alike post photos and videos of actors and shooting locations on the internet, which fuels storyline spoilers.

Many GoT viewers love reading about rumored plot points, but actress Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) isn’t one of them, according to a new interview with RadioTimes.

“It really, really upsets me. Because, there’s only a certain group of people who’d look at that anyway, compared to the audience that watches the show. It hurts. It’s just like, oh we wanted to tell this story, and yeah, lots of people don’t want to read it, and don’t want to look at it.”

The 19-year-old said the spoilers that come from insiders are the ones that hurt the most.

“But then it’s even more annoying when you know [the leaks] might be from someone on the inside, and it’s just like… you’re trying to make something really cool, that is really cool, and people really like, and it’s like ‘stop ruining it,” she said.

“It’s such a childish, annoying thing to do. And yeah, it’s sad. It really annoys me.”

Of course, Game of Thrones Season 7 will be highly watched even if the entire plot line is spoiled in advance, but that doesn’t matter to Williams.

“I don’t know if that’s unexpected, that I’d be like ‘Oh, I don’t really mind!'” she said.

“People still watch it, but it does really grind my gears.”

It should be noted that Williams herself isn’t above dropping a few spoilers, whether inadvertently or not. As the Inquisitr previously reported, she recently appeared on Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Nick Grimshaw and told the host she had not yet received Game of Thrones Season 8 scripts, but she would, which seems to spoil that Arya survives Season 7.

In other media appearances over the last week, Williams has made more innocuous, but nonetheless intriguing, comments about Game of Thrones Season 7.

In an interview with TimeOut London, she talked about GoT’s converging storylines as the series draws to a conclusion.

“It’s just kind of tumbling now,” she said.

“We’ve come to the climax, and it’s rolling down to the end. It’ exciting. I really felt like at the end of last season everything was set up for how it was going to end. Every character came to a little junction in their lives. Now we’re all going to crash down together to however this show ends.”

She even said that the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale ends on “a huge cliffhanger.”

Williams also touted the finale on ITV’s This Morning talk show on Jan. 24.

“This year it really kind of heats up. Coming to the end of last season, the final episodes, it really just felt like we were setting up for the finale… Everyone gets their trials and everyone get theirs tribulations, which is excellent. Particularly for Arya, there’s some high points and there’s some real low points, too.”

In the interview, Williams expressed some trepidation that Game of Thrones is coming to an end.

“It’s really strange,” she said.

“It’s exciting because there’s been so many things I haven’t been able to give my all because I’ve been such big part of Game of Thrones. So it’s exciting thinking, ‘oh, I can do whatever I want with my career and I don’t have any ties.’ But it’s also really scary because that’s been my safety blanket.”

Do you agree with Maisie Williams that Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers and leaks are annoying?

Game of Thrones Season 7 returns to HBO later this year.

[Featured Image by HBO]