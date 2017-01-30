Sia’s ACLU Pledge Matched By Rosie O’Donnell And Other Celebs

Sia joined other celebrities who pledged to donate thousands of dollars to the ACLU following their lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s immigration ban on Saturday.

Sia, who is from Australia, protested the recent executive order signed by Trump which bars citizens from several predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States for at least 90 days.

According to the Inquisitr, the immigration ban “affects citizens of Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Yemen and Iraq” as well as “citizens of those countries who hold dual citizenship.”

The immigration ban led to many nationwide protests, in addition to the ACLU lawsuit.

Sia pledged on Twitter that she will match donations to the ACLU up to $100,000.

help our queer & immigrant friends. send me your donation receipts for the @aclu & I will match up to $100K https://t.co/P9zVRH0WH0 #RESIST — sia (@Sia) January 28, 2017

Sia is not the only celebrity to use her fame to raise money for the ACLU.

Judd Apatow pledged to match Sia’s donation.

Okay @sia. We are all going to join you. I am in! https://t.co/XN8tqp7sPX — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 29, 2017

Rosie O’Donnell also pledged to match Sia’s pledge of $100,000.

and i will match your 100K donation sia – #resist https://t.co/xkjVGeMWuR — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 29, 2017

Musician Jack Antonoff pledged to match donations to the ACLU up to $20,000.

stand with me for immigrants and the LGBTQ community. i will be matching donations to the @ACLU up to 20k. tweet me your donation receipts — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) January 29, 2017

Producer Julie Plec pledged to donate $1 for each retweet of her pledge.

In case you didn't think I meant this, I'm donating a dollar to the @ACLU for every retweet. So get to it!! https://t.co/WROvPdRq9O — Julie Plec (@julieplec) January 29, 2017

Canadian musician Grimes pledged to donate to the Council of America-Islamic relations rather than the ACLU, pledging to match up to $10,000.

thank you so much to everybody who donated, y'all just matched 10k in donations to CAIR … it means a lot <3 pic.twitter.com/T6lfhBJVUu — Grimes (@Grimezsz) January 29, 2017

According to Entertainment Weekly, John Legend announced at the Producers Guild of America Awards on Saturday that he and his wife, Chrissy Teigan, had also donated to the ACLU.

“There’s a lot of money and power in this room and I hope you all will use it for something good. Let’s all continue to stand up together for what is right.”

The ACLU has received an unprecedented number of new members as well as millions of dollars in donations following their lawsuit against President Trump’s immigration ban. The executive order, which was signed on Friday, effectively stranded many people who had been traveling to the United States.

Citizens of countries on the banned list were told that they must return there, whether or not they possessed valid visas or were permanent residents of the United States, leading to the ACLU fighting on their behalf.

The ACLU’s lawsuit led to a Brooklyn federal judge issuing a temporary injunction which blocks parts of Trump’s ban, preventing the deportation of those who were being detained in U.S. airports following the order.

Trump’s executive order called for a suspension of immigration from countries which allegedly have ties to terrorism. The suspension will be in place for at least 90 days.

KCRA reported that the Department of Homeland Security gave a statement on Sunday afternoon which guarantees lawful permanent residents will be allowed to enter the United States. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly did not, however, clarify who will be considered as a “lawful permanent resident.”

“In applying the provisions of the president’s executive order, I hereby deem the entry of lawful permanent residents to be in the national interest.”

Determinations of who will be allowed to return to the United States will be made on a case-by-case basis, said the statement.

