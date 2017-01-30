Celebrity News

Sia’s ACLU Pledge Matched By Rosie O’Donnell And Other Celebs

Sia joined other celebrities who pledged to donate thousands of dollars to the ACLU following their lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s immigration ban on Saturday.

Sia, who is from Australia, protested the recent executive order signed by Trump which bars citizens from several predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States for at least 90 days.

According to the Inquisitr, the immigration ban “affects citizens of Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Yemen and Iraq” as well as “citizens of those countries who hold dual citizenship.”

The immigration ban led to many nationwide protests, in addition to the ACLU lawsuit.

Sia Urges People To Donate To ACLU
Sia pledged on Twitter that she will match donations to the ACLU up to $100,000.

Sia is not the only celebrity to use her fame to raise money for the ACLU.

Judd Apatow pledged to match Sia’s donation.

Rosie O’Donnell also pledged to match Sia’s pledge of $100,000.

Musician Jack Antonoff pledged to match donations to the ACLU up to $20,000.

Producer Julie Plec pledged to donate $1 for each retweet of her pledge.

Canadian musician Grimes pledged to donate to the Council of America-Islamic relations rather than the ACLU, pledging to match up to $10,000.

According to Entertainment Weekly, John Legend announced at the Producers Guild of America Awards on Saturday that he and his wife, Chrissy Teigan, had also donated to the ACLU.

“There’s a lot of money and power in this room and I hope you all will use it for something good. Let’s all continue to stand up together for what is right.”

The ACLU has received an unprecedented number of new members as well as millions of dollars in donations following their lawsuit against President Trump’s immigration ban. The executive order, which was signed on Friday, effectively stranded many people who had been traveling to the United States.

Citizens of countries on the banned list were told that they must return there, whether or not they possessed valid visas or were permanent residents of the United States, leading to the ACLU fighting on their behalf.

The ACLU’s lawsuit led to a Brooklyn federal judge issuing a temporary injunction which blocks parts of Trump’s ban, preventing the deportation of those who were being detained in U.S. airports following the order.

Trump’s executive order called for a suspension of immigration from countries which allegedly have ties to terrorism. The suspension will be in place for at least 90 days.

Sia Protests Trump's Immigration Ban With ACLU Donation
KCRA reported that the Department of Homeland Security gave a statement on Sunday afternoon which guarantees lawful permanent residents will be allowed to enter the United States. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly did not, however, clarify who will be considered as a “lawful permanent resident.”

“In applying the provisions of the president’s executive order, I hereby deem the entry of lawful permanent residents to be in the national interest.”

Determinations of who will be allowed to return to the United States will be made on a case-by-case basis, said the statement.

