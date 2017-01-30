Khloe Kardashian Told She Looks ‘Creepy,’ And Lamar Odom Reconciliation Rumors

Khloe Kardashian has been trolled for her Instagram post yet again. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been told she looks “creepy” and the fans suggested she’s had many surgeries on her face.

Island Vibes ???????????? A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 29, 2017 at 1:55pm PST

While some said she had used a lot of filters in the pictures, others suggested she had plastic surgery.

“Stop your surgeries you’re looking so creepy,” said one.

“Seems that’s not you????,” said another.

“Why she look so different,” said another fan.

“How many filters are on this damn thing,” said one more.

“What did do you to your face???” said one more Instagram follower.

This is not the first time Khloe Kardashian has been criticized for her looks. Khloe Kardashian has struggled with her weight a lot and there was a time when she was 40 pounds heavier than she is now. Several people have alleged she’s had surgery on her face and elsewhere. However, Khloe denies having surgery. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star says she is not against surgery. She has often talked against the media for calling her as fat and skinny all at the same time.

“I need to remember the date today!! Never would I have ever thought I would be in the media for being ‘too skinny.’ What on earth?!?! First I’m too fat and now I’m too skinny. I love this game!!” the Inquisitr had reported.

She says she is not against plastic surgery, but would rather employ other means before she goes for it.

My @justinemarjan braided me up kuuuuttte!! We left the ends out and frayed for a different and fun finish!! Thank you Justinyyyy ❤️???????? A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 18, 2017 at 9:26am PST

Khloe Kardashian recently appeared on the cover of Health magazine and definitely set an example for all those who had always struggled with excess body weight.

“I never thought I would EVER be on the cover of @healthmagazine But hard work pays off! Mind, body and soul! It’s a lifestyle especially when I still love to treat myself with my favorite foods but that’s the balance of life!”

She said she is trying to stay as healthy as possible and says she drinks a lot of water and makes sure she is having her vitamins. “If you had asked me two years ago if I would have the body I have now I would have said, ‘No way, my body can’t do that,” Kardashian said, People magazine reported.

She says she wants to age gracefully and that’s one of the reasons she is trying to stay fit and healthy.

“But, [I’m trying to be] healthy from the inside out, taking 20 vitamins every morning and drinking water. That’s how I want to age gracefully. I just want to be healthy from the inside out.”

It’s true that Khloe Kardashian has worked really hard to get where she is in terms of her body, but are the changes on her face related to weight loss? Khloe Kardashian has also said she was greatly affected by her relationship with Lamar Odom. Now that the two are divorced, it seems Lamar Odom is trying to win Khloe Kardashian back again, Hollywood Life has reported.

The sources have said that Lamar has checked into a rehab and is hoping that this would probably affect their relationship. It’s been said that Lamar was depressed about Khloe Kardashian and the fact that he’s trying so hard to get her back proves that he is serious about her. “Lamar’s going for it all! By checking himself into rehab, he’s attempting to get his life together and he’s trying to show Khloe [Kardashian] that he’s serious about her and a possible future together,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“No lie, Lamar’s been depressed for months over Khloe,” the source continued to explain. Could this mean reconciliation for Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]