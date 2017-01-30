Carrie Fisher Asked Harrison Ford To Sing Over Her Oscar Death Reel Before She Died

When Carrie Fisher died at the end of December, she’d insisted beforehand that her obituary should read, “drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra.” It turns out that the Star Wars legend had another post-death detail planned out, too, as she asked Harrison Ford to sing over her Oscar death-reel.

During Carrie Fisher’s interview on the Rebel Force Radio podcast, via ABC News, back in April 2010, the legendary sci-fi actress informed hosts Jimmy McInerney and Jason Swank of her plan. Carrie Fisher remarked the following.

“I asked him [at a party] if he would be in my death reel, and if he would sing. It’s just something I want.”

Carrie Fisher was inspired to make this bizarre request to Harrison Ford after watching that year’s tribute at the Academy Awards to John Hughes, which saw a lineup of actors that previously appeared in the writer and director’s films speak glowingly about him.

Carrie Fisher recalled.

“So, I figured they’ll bring out, depending on when it happens, there’s a lot of people they can bring out.”

Carrie Fisher even had a song picked out for Harrison Ford to sing. Unfortunately for the actor, it doesn’t actually exist, though, he’d likely have to ad-lib the lyrics.

“He’s going to sing ‘Melancholy Wookiee.'”

What made Carrie Fisher’s request even more superb is that she hasn’t actually ever heard Harrison Ford sing. But that didn’t stop her from predicting that he doesn’t have a good singing voice, though, as she insisted, “I don’t think we’re missing much,” when quizzed about Ford’s vocal ability.

Jimmy McInerney, the man who quizzed Carrie Fisher on this request, now believes that the Academy should proceed with her demand. McInerney remarked.

“That’s what she’s asking for. You can say she’s being flippant and silly, but that’s what she said she wants. We’re looking to create a movement here.”

ABC News even approached the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and quizzed them about whether or not they will proceed with Carrie Fisher’s request at the 89th Academy Awards. They kept their cards close to their collective chest, though, as they insisted that “as far as [they] know” Fisher will “most likely” be included in the In Memoriam segment, but stopped short at suggesting that she will have her own separate tribute.

There’s a very good reason why Harrison Ford might not be so keen on the idea of singing a tribute to Carrie Fisher at the Oscars next month, though. That’s because in November Carrie Fisher revealed that she had a three-month romance with Harrison Ford during the production of Star Wars: A New Hope back in 1976.

At the time Carrie Fisher was just 19-years-old, while Harrison Ford was 33 and a married father of two. Fisher kept their affair a secret for 40 years, but ahead of the release of her book The Princess Diarist she decided to open up about it to People.

Fisher recalled.

“It was so intense. It was Han and Leia during the week, and Carrie and Harrison during the weekend.”

In her book, which she originally wrote as a journal while filming A New Hope on location in London, Carrie Fisher revealed that they spent their first night together after a birthday party for George Lucas. The affair came to an end once A New Hope had been completed, but Carrie Fisher was still able to look back on it fondly, explaining, “I was so inexperienced, but I trusted something about him. He was kind.”

Harrison Ford is yet to comment on the affair, while Carrie Fisher admitted before her death that he would probably be mortified and embarrassed by her revelation. But while Harrison Ford decided to keep quiet about his long concluded affair with Carrie Fisher, the actor did release a statement upon the news of her death at the age of 60 at the end of December.

The 74-year-old actor released a statement to E! News that read, “Carrie was one-of-a-kind… brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely.”

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm]