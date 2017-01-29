Chris Brown Bans Handlers From Driving His Cars After Lamborghini Crash

Chris Brown is cutting off driving privileges for his friends after a very expensive Lamborghini Aventador was crashed by someone in his crew last week. As a result, no more of Brown’s friends will be allowed to drive his expensive cars.

According to TMZ, Chris Brown was really angry to learn that one of his friends totaled his Lambo. Just a few days ago, one of Brown’s cars, a Lamborghini Aventador that is worth around $500,000, was found totaled in Beverly Hills. The luxury sports car is said to have been involved in a single car accident but when police arrived at the scene, the driver was nowhere to be found.

The car is demolished, though, with no hope of recovery. After losing control of the vehicle, it reportedly hit a tree and the impact of the hit literally tore the car to pieces all over Coldwater Canyon where it was wrecked. It is unclear if speed was a factor in the crash and in addition to there being no victims, there don’t really seem to be any witnesses either.

When Chris found out about the accident, he knew exactly who was driving his car. According to The Boombox, Brown was really angry at the unidentified friend and really let him have it. It was reported that while Chris Brown’s friend was reportedly not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the Lambo accident, he did confess to the singer that he lost control of the car and crashed it. Thankfully, no one was hurt in the accident, not even the driver.

Unfortunately, when it comes to recovering anything from his friend, it turns out that Chris Brown might be stuck. The “friend” who crashed his car reportedly doesn’t have any means to pay the singer back so the singer better hope that his auto insurance will pick up the tab.

In the wake of the Lamborghini accident, Chris Brown has issued his own executive order of sorts. The singer made it clear that no one in his entourage is allowed to drive any of his cars anymore. While the singer did not address the accident on social media, he did post the above picture of himself with a couple of his incredibly expensive cars. The Lamborghini Aventador that was totaled in the car accident does not appear to be in the picture.

So far, there is no word about whether Chris’ friend or even Chris Brown himself will be charged with anything related to the Lambo accident. While the friend denied being under the influence at the time of the accident, there is no way to prove that since he didn’t stick around. It seems that there should be some sort of charge involved even though there were no other cars or people involved in the car wreck.

Perez Hilton reported that prior to the accident, Chris Brown had given seven of his friends permission to drive his cars. It’s unclear why they would have keys and for what reason they are driving them. In several reports, the friends are referred to as handlers, which would indicate that they are working for him in some capacity. In any case, after the shocking Lambo accident, Chris made all seven of them turn in their keys and he made it clear that they weren’t to be driving his vehicles anymore.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]