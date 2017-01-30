Bannon Presence No ‘Coincidence’ As DHS Ignores Judges, Jews Omitted In Holocaust Statement

Although there are many negative headlines currently being instigated by Trump, the Muslim ban is not the only reason Trump’s administration is raising eyebrows. For example, the presence of Steve Bannon as Trump’s sidekick has at least one senator questioning the judgment used surrounding the Holocaust Remembrance Day White House official statement.

On Saturday, January 28, Trump decided to put White House Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor, Steve Bannon, in a chair on The National Security Council (NSC). According to BBC, the NSC “is the main group advising the president on national security and foreign affairs.”

This is especially troubling since it is well-known that Steve Bannon is part of a news organization, Breitbart, that “traffics in white supremacy and anti-Semitism,” according to Virginia Senator Tim Kaine on a January 29 episode of Meet The Press.

Since Trump took office on January 20, the United States has had multiple protests at airports against Trump’s 90-day “Muslim ban.” There is also a growing number of United States Senators that are resisting Trump’s recent actions to ban some Muslims from entering America despite holding a visa or green card.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Mexico and Iran are considering banning exports to America and over 850,000 U.K. citizens have petitioned Parliament to rescind Queen Elizabeth’s invitation to Donald Trump for a state visit.

On January 29, DHS gave an official response to litigation surrounding the enforcement of Trump’s Executive Orders surrounding the “Muslim ban” and said they would continue as planned — despite litigation in the form of stop orders from at least two different federal judges.

However, it is the opinion of some that Steve Bannon is having the wrong kind of influence on President Trump.

For example, Alternet reported on January 29 that Steve Bannon “personally overruled a decision by the Department of Homeland Security not to include green card holders in the president’s temporary ban on travel from Muslim countries.”

Alternet quoted a CNN live report that stated the original DHS documents said green card holders “are not included and may continue to travel to the USA.”

Despite advice from DHS lawyers to continue to allow green card holders to be exempt from the “Muslim ban,” the CNN report stated the following.

“The White House overruled that guidance overnight, according to officials familiar with the rollout. That order came from the President’s inner circle, led by Stephen Miller and Steve Bannon. Their decision held that, on a case by case basis, DHS could allow green card holders to enter the US.”

Earlier in the day, before the DHS and Bannon had prepared their rebuttal, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus stated to Meet The Press on the morning of January 29 that the ban of immigrants that hold visas or green cards that evolved over the weekend due to Trump’s Executive Order were just the beginning — and that more than seven countries would possibly be affected in the near future.

Meet The Press‘ news anchor Chuck Todd told Priebus at the 3:38-minute mark of the interview that he questioned the constitutionality of restricting green card holders because they have constitutional rights they are entitled to.

Reince Priebus did not clarify this directly, and went on to say “moving forward” green card holders will not have these issues despite the fact that he had told Chuck Todd just minutes earlier in the interview that green card holders “from seven countries” were affected.

Senator Tim Kaine went on to refute Reince Priebus’ statement in a later segment with Chuck Todd surrounding the idea that the seven countries Muslim ban did not affect green card holders — when in fact it did.

Chuck Todd moved on from Reince Priebus obfuscating his stance on the constitutionality of the Executive Order, and Todd went on to point out that most terrorists come from U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, but they were not on the “seven countries” list.

Reince Priebus agreed that they might need to be added, and Chuck Todd went on to add at the 7:48-minute mark that U.A.E. and Saudi Arabia were countries where Trump had business ties and whether Reince Priebus knew if that is why they were left off the “seven countries” list. Reince Priebus denied this accusation.

At the 8:45-minute mark, Chuck Todd asked Reince Priebus to clarify a statement from the White House about the Holocaust Remembrance Day that was phrased in a way that caused outrage from Jewish people in America.

In particular, Chuck Todd told Reince Priebus that he felt not mentioning Jewish people by name in the statement “whitewashed” the Jews. Reince Priebus denied being a Holocaust denier and said that Trump’s statements were not meant to be related to diminish the hardships Jewish people experienced during the Holocaust.

Regardless, just as Trump elevates Steve Bannon, the statement released by Donald Trump from the White House did not directly mention the words Jew or Jewish despite the fact that Hitler’s “Final Solution” was about killing Jews, Judaism, and Jewish culture.

For example, the “Final Solution” started to be referred to as “the Holocaust” in 1942 by a speaker in the British House of Lords and they were specifically referencing the Jews and the targeted massacre they were suffering.

Tim Kaine also gave an interview with Chuck Todd on the White House’s Holocaust Remembrance Day statement and said the timing on Friday, January 27 was “more than a coincidence” and accused the Trump administration as being “Holocaust deniers.”

Tim Kaine went on to say that he checked the White House statements from previous years on Holocaust Remembrance Day, and all of them included references to the Jewish people.

Tim Kaine followed this statement by saying that on the same day the Trump Administration put a religious test on Muslims with the Muslim ban, Trump also whitewashed the Jewish people from the Holocaust Remembrance Day official statement from the White House.

About this, Tim Kaine said the White House leaving out Jewish people by name from the Holocaust Remembrance Day official statement for 2017 was “more than a coincidence,” and continued with the following.

“I think all of these things are happening together. When you have the chief political advisor in the White House, Steve Bannon, who is connected with a news organization that traffics in white supremacy and anti-Semitism and they put out a Holocaust statement that omits any mention of Jews.”

Of course, for many Americans and major bipartisan news organizations, Steve Bannon has been denounced for a while. For example, CBS reported on November 16, 2016, that lawmakers frowned on Donald Trump’s choice to employ Steve Bannon because Bannon has been quoted in multiple interviews saying derogatory statements about women.

