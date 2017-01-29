Jennifer Lopez Back With Marc Anthony After Drake Snub? [Rumors]

Jennifer Lopez has been in the news for her relationship with Drake recently, and it looks like things with them may not be as rosy as they seem.

If rumors are to be believed, Lopez is worried about Drake cheating on her with strippers. “J.Lo’s as confident as any sexy woman could be, but she’s worried like hell about Drake next weekend at his Super Bowl gig,” a source told Hollywood Life exclusively. It’s true that even the most confident woman may doubt herself when it comes to her relationships. “Him, being around all those half-naked strippers. That’s just asking for trouble,” the sources have said.

???? A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 28, 2017 at 5:39pm PST

The sources have said that she is not very confident about Drake when he is around other women. “She’s nervous Drake’s not going to keep his hands to himself. That’s like dangling a mouse in front of a snake.” The sources continued, “JLo’s really doesn’t want him to go, but would never stop him from making his money. She’s going to have a serious talk with him prior to this event.”

Could this mean it’s the end of the road for Jennifer Lopez and Drake?

Jennifer Lopez hasn’t exactly been open about her relationship with Drake. She often talks about her musical collaboration with Drake but doesn’t say a thing when it comes to their love life. “He just asked me to do a song with him and that’s what we’ve been doing,” she explained, the Inquisitr has reported. “We’ll see if it’s on his next album,” she added.

BTS promo shoot #WOD #WorldofDance #gonnabefun #spring/summer #NBC #worththewait A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 25, 2017 at 11:05pm PST

The sources had earlier said that Jennifer Lopez is totally in love with Drake and she couldn’t have asked for a better relationship. “This is a super passionate, crazy, and intense roller coaster ride — as most of Jen’s relationships are. She is head over heels for him, and he seems to super dig her too,” a source told Hollywood Life. The sources have also said that Drake has been a huge fan of Jennifer Lopez ever since he was a kid and for him to be with his dream woman is amazing. The two share a lot including their love for music. But is that going to be enough to have a long lasting relationship?

Her friends are worried that once the initial chemistry is gone, Jennifer is going to be left broken hearted and they are not okay with it. “Everyone’s concerned it’s going to burn bright, but quickly fizzle out once the passion and crazy chemistry subsides a little, and Jen’s going to be left totally crushed,” a source close to Lopez told Hollywood Life exclusively.

While Jennifer Lopez is probably not sure about her relationship with Drake, she is also split between Marc Anthony and him. The sources have stated that Marc Anthony doesn’t really believe Drake and Jennifer Lopez are serious about their relationship. “He feels that old chemistry…he thinks Jen and Drake are playing it up for publicity,” a source said of Marc, the Inquisitr had reported. This could possibly hint at a reunion.

Jennifer Lopez has nothing but great words to say about Marc. She said he is a living legend and that he would always mean a lot to her. “Marc is a living legend. He is a magical and pure artist giving away classics that will stay forever. He will always be many things in my life.” Do you think this is an admission of love on Jennifer Lopez’s part? Given that Marc Anthony just got a divorce could also point to the fact that they are together.

Do you think Drake and Jennifer Lopez are really in a relationship? Do you think she should get back with Marc Anthony? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images]