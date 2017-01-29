Are Jennifer Garner And Ben Affleck On The Road Of Reconciliation?

Apparently all Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have needed to repair their broken marriage is a little bit of quality time, recent rumors claim. The estranged couple, who have been residing on the same property since they announced their separation in June of 2015, continue to co-parent and take their three children on family getaways, like the recent ski trip the two took the little ones on for the holiday season.

Reports are being made that by spending time together privately and away from the media circus, Ben and Jen are working to repair things in their relationship and may be fully reconciling in the near future. Radar Online has relayed words of a source who insists that Garner and Affleck are doing better than ever since their split announcement, claiming, “Jennifer confided in a friend that she and Ben Affleck are getting along better than ever. It wasn’t the nanny’s fault they split, because they weren’t having sex before that.”

So it seems the former star couple have moved back into the bedroom and are working on the romantic domain of their relationship to fully repair and make another go at their 11-year marriage.

Jen reportedly told a friend that up until this point the two had refrained from sleeping together, but that now she is happy that she is back to getting the “best of both worlds.”

Affleck has also shared that he has made steps to be a better husband and father, including giving up alcohol. The Argo actor spoke extensively in an interview with The Mirror regarding the changes he has made and how he is putting his family first.

“Simple as this, I quit drinking. It’s really not that big a deal. It has no real bearing on anything else in my life. Your lifestyle changes at a certain age. Like me, a lot of my friends are married with kids. When you are in your 20s and you’re not married with kids, you’re having fun.”

The actor then identified how things really need to change when the combination of age and responsibilities increase and shares that he is happy at this point with his life and his choices lately.

“But when you’re in your 30s and you’re not married and don’t have kids, you begin to develop a Peter Pan complex. As you grow older, you have more responsibilities and you have to step up to them. I’m pretty happy. I don’t want to jump off the roof or jump for joy depending on my movie reviews, or whether it makes money. I think the larger, more meaningful things are family and the people you love.”

The estranged couple was thrown into a media circus after announcing their split in 2015. A nanny scandal followed the announcement involving the couple’s former nanny Christine Ouzounian. Although tabloids took the angle that the nanny was the reason for the split, Affleck and his reps denied the allegations, and Garner even shared that they were heading for a split long before any news of the scandal broke. Garner finally broke her silence in an interview with Vanity Fair, within which she shared her enduring affections for Ben, despite the struggles they have experienced as a couple.

“I didn’t marry the big fat movie star; I married him. And I would go back and remake that decision. I ran down the beach to him, and I would again. You can’t have these three babies and so much of what we had. “

After commenting about how her feelings are forever for the father of her children, Garner then relayed how Affleck, although kind and loving, can also cast quite a shadow by times.

“He’s just a complicated guy. I always say, ‘When his sun shines on you, you feel it.’ But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it’s cold. He can cast quite a shadow.”

If the rumors of a reconciliation are accurate, this A-list couple is wished the best as they move ahead with a new perspective.

