‘Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood’ Pre-Order Bonuses Detailed And Collector’s Edition Unboxed

Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood is the second expansion for the popular Final Fantasy MMORPG set to launch worldwide on the expected release date of June 20, and players can now pre-order Stormblood to get early access to the adventure beginning June 16. In addition to the standard physical disc and digital download versions, fans also have the option to pre-order the digital Stormblood Collector’s Edition for Mac, PC, and PlayStation 4.

(NA) Stormblood standard and collector's editions are now available for pre-order in North America! https://t.co/I1ubhnUm8t pic.twitter.com/ePKBaCSeXP — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) January 24, 2017

The physical version of the Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Collector’s Edition is housed in a gold box with detailed artwork imprinted on it in red ink. Inside is a Stormblood art book, a cloth map of the game world of Eorzea, a sticker featuring the expansion’s logo, and an “expertly crafted” figure of the villainous tyrant Zenos yae Galvus. This special edition is currently only available on the Square Enix Online Store for PC and PS4,and is being sold for about $199 USD. The standard edition is $39.99 USD.

Both the physical and digital Collector’s Editions come with digital goodies inspired by Final Fantasy V. The exclusive in-game items include a Chicken Knife, Bartz riding on a Chocobo as a wind-up minion, and a Syldra mount. Players can enjoy flying in the air or diving into the water when mounted on the Syldra, which may come in handy as underwater exploration is expected to be a notable new gameplay element in Stormblood. Those who start out with the standard edition also have the option to upgrade to the digital Collector’s Edition at a later date to get these digital items added to their account.

PC players should also take note that the Collector’s Editions sold on the Square Enix Store do not work for the Steam version of the game. Steam pre-orders are expected to become available sometime in May.

All players who pre-order any version of Stormblood net the early access, but they need to have completed the key elements of the Heavensward storyline from the recent Patch 3.5 update to enjoy the new storyline. The other pre-order bonuses include a wind-up Red Mage minion and Ala Mhigan earrings. Those pre-ordering on the PlayStation Network get an exclusive theme and avatar as an added bonus.

For new players who want to step into the land of Eorzea for the first time, as noted on the official Final Fantasy XIV forums, the Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition is set to include the base game — Final Fantasy: A Realm Reborn — plus both expansions — Heavensward and Stormblood. This new “all-in-one” bundle comes in a Collector’s Edition as well as a standard edition. Square Enix has also confirmed this bundle does not include the Stormblood pre-order bonuses in the following statement.

“For newcomers, a complete edition bundle including Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn, Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward and Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood will also be available in June 2017 upon release of Stormblood. Pre-order bonuses are not available with this edition.”

#FFXIVFanFest2017 stream is now available! Don't miss the exciting Stormblood announcements,in-game items and more! https://t.co/U4mW4XuB1W pic.twitter.com/qdXOet0cd2 — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) January 26, 2017

More information about Stormblood is expected to be revealed at the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival in Frankfurt, Germany on the weekend of February 18. Although tickets to attend the event in person have sold out, fans across the globe can purchase a digital ticket to view the event livestream all weekend long. Producer Naoki Yoshida kicks off the event with a Keynote Presentation at 9:30 a.m. GMT on Saturday, followed by an “Art of Eorzea” presentation by lead character concept artist Yusuke Mogi. The complete schedule is available on the official event page.

Fan Festival attendees, whether they attend in person or watch the livestream, also get some special in-game items with their tickets. The digital swag includes an event-exclusive Yuna minion, plus a choice of the Abes attire (inspired by Tidus’ outfit in Final Fantasy X) or the High Summoner attire (inspired by Yuna’s outfit in Final Fantasy X). Those at the show are also among the first to get their hands on the latest merchandise, including a Behemoth plush that comes with an additional in-game decoration item code.

EU Fan Fest merchandise pre-purchases are live! If you have a ticket, check your inbox for your unique code! Info: https://t.co/fcIZTaBn06 pic.twitter.com/iOWyTyyFCf — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) January 18, 2017

The entire Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood pre-order announcement, complete with an unboxing of the Collector’s Edition, can be viewed in the video below.

[Featured Image by Square Enix]