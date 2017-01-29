‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Stars Dakota Johnson And Jamie Dornan Get Caught In A Compromising Position [Video]

To judge by the teasers, Fifty Shades Darker is proving to be hotter as well as darker with Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan acting out scenes in public settings that sizzle and steam heavier than the fantasies of most couples. While the Fifty Shades Darker plot has already been teased with an emphasis on more mystery and suspense than its predecessor, Fifty Shades of Grey, it’s the kink and eroticism of Johnson’s Anastasia Steele and Dornan’s Christian Grey that really has fans eager for this next installment. Now, a new Fifty Shades Darker teaser catches the on-screen couple doing the deed in a crowded elevator.

Jamie Dornan Makes Dakota Johnson Blush Fifty Shades Darker

Steele and Grey are back at it in a new Fifty Shades Darker teaser video and, while the tease shared by Entertainment Weekly, is brief, it also goes a long way toward setting the tone of the Fifty Shades sequel and cranking up the heat for the characters played by Dakota and Jamie. At one minute and 14 seconds, the teaser is little more than a flash of images, but those images unleash the passion which consumes the characters brought to life with fiery intensity by Dornan and Johnson.

As the clip opens, Anastasia and Christian are seated in a dark, populated restaurant and, while the setting is one of romance, Dornan’s request that Johnson remove her panties brings a reddened complexion to his date’s face. Anastasia does as she has been requested and, once the lacy, black panties come off, the teaser skips to a scene in the elevator.

Now boarded onto the elevator with a crowd large enough to fill the elevator to capacity, the Fifty Shades Darker teaser shows Anastasia and Grey forced to the back of the unit, which seems to have been Grey’s plan all along. As the elevator begins to move, Dornan crouches to tie his shoe, but that’s soon revealed to be nothing but a ploy to enable him to hit his real target. As he rises, Christian slides his fingers up Anastasia’s thigh.

The teaser then cuts to the look on Dakota Johnson’s face, an expression that reveals Grey’s wandering fingers have found their intended destination. Ms. Johnson betrays her passion and lust, brought out by Grey’s ministrations, only through a short clearing of her throat and a slightly detectable smirk across her lips.

Fifty Shades Darker Has Helped Dakota Johnson Appreciate The Value Of Sex Toys

In fact, Entertainment Tonight reveals that the entire Fifty Shades series has served as an educational experience for Dakota, giving her exposure to sex toys and BDSM -related paraphernalia. Filming the racier scenes in Fifty Shades of Grey and Fifty Shades Darker, Johnson says she’s developed a greater appreciation for sex toys, as well as a greater understanding of how they can enhance the sex lives of both singles and couples.

“Oh some of that stuff is just so beautiful!” Ms. Johnson says.

“I soon found out [while filming Fifty Shades that] there are all these different tiers. There are some things out there that are really grimy and nasty, and then there are really beautiful, intricate and chic toys.”

Dakota adds that she finds much of the BDSM lifestyle to be “truly beautiful,” though she admits that not everything she has discovered has been appealing.

Dakota also shared that, after having filmed Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed simultaneously, she’s ready to move on and find a new project. Johnson isn’t ruling out another “sexy” role, but she does say she’s looking for something different.

In speaking about the future, Dakota says she does appreciate the opportunities that the Fifty Shades franchise has afforded her, but adds that she hopes it has just been a launching pad for the rest of her career.

“It comes in waves. But this project is not going to be my swan song. It has put my life on a path that I didn’t plan to go down, but I do feel proud of it,” says Dakota Johnson.

“And the films have allowed me to do so many different projects and travel so much. In the end, Fifty Shades has plopped me in a world that I really wanted to be in.”

[Featured Image by Universal Pictures]