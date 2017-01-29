SAG Awards 2017 Live Stream: How To Watch Online, TV Time, Channel And Top Nominees

The SAG Awards 2017 live stream and televised coverage will arrive on Sunday night as the stars of Hollywood celebrate their favorite achievements in TV and film over the past year. With less than a month until the Academy Awards take place, the Screen Actors Guild awards will be handed out by Hollywood contemporaries. Among some of the top movies producing nominees for this year’s awards show will be the hit musical La La Land, the stirring drama Manchester by the Sea, the sci-fi drama Arrival, and the feel-good movie Hidden Figures. Here’s a look at how to watch the SAG Awards 2017 live streaming or televised coverage, with TV time and channel information as well as the top nominees.

It was reported by CNN that over the past decade, the SAG Awards has usually been a good predictor as to who will win the Oscar in the lead male actor category. As the website notes, the last time it was wrong was when Johnny Depp won the SAG award for Pirates of the Caribbean in 2003, with Sean Penn ultimately winning the Oscar for his work in Mystic River.

That said, all eyes will be on which male actor takes tonight’s prize, as Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea) battles Ryan Gosling (La La Land.) These two actors each captured recent Golden Globes for their work and are the frontrunners in a category full of talent. Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge), Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic), and Denzel Washington (Fences) round out the category’s nominees.

The same predictability for an Oscar win seems to correlate with whichever actress wins for outstanding performance in a supporting role tonight. It’s mentioned that only two actresses have failed to win the Oscar after winning the SAG in the past ten years. Viola Davis captured the Golden Globe for Fences, but it’s being indicated that Naomi Harris could win for her role in Moonlight, or possibly Michelle Williams for Manchester By the Sea. Also up for the award are Octavia Spencer for Hidden Figures and Nicole Kidman for Lion.

In the lead female actor category for film, Amy Adams (Arrival), Emily Blunt (The Girl on the Train), Natalie Portman (Jackie), Emma Stone (La La Land) and Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins) will compete for the award. In the supporting male actor category for film, viewers will see either Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water), Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins), Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea), or Dev Patel (Lion) take home the award.

The Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture is where things get particularly interesting. Only five of the eight movies that were recently nominated for the Best Picture for the upcoming Oscars are in tonight’s category. Captain Fantastic, Fences, Hidden Figures, Manchester by the Sea, and “Moonlight” are all vying for the Screen Actors Guild award tonight. Moonlight would have to be considered tonight’s frontrunner for the win based on its win at the Golden Globes as La La Land wasn’t included in SAG nominees.

The SAG Awards not only celebrate achievement in movies but also will honor achievements in television. As the Golden Derby top nominees’ odds reflect, winners could include John Lithgow and Claire Foy for The Crown, Jeffrey Tambor for Transparent, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus for Veep. The hit HBO fantasy show Game of Thrones is also listed as a favorite to edge out The Crown for TV Drama Ensemble at tonight’s awards show, while Veep is the favorite to win TV Comedy Ensemble.

The SAG Awards 2017 has a scheduled TV time of 8 p.m. Eastern Time through 10 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday night. Live coverage of the show is available on TBS and TNT for cable or satellite television viewers. The show can be seen live streaming on the WatchTNT website or compatible apps for cable and satellite TV customers. Also, SlingTV offers both TBS and TNT among its channel packages and is available for new customers on a free one week trial basis, with more information available at the SlingTV website.

The complete list of this year’s SAG Awards nominees can be seen at the official Screen Actors Guild website. Which movies, television shows, and actors are you hoping to see win tonight’s SAG awards? Will there be any shocking upsets in the SAG Awards 2017 winner results?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]