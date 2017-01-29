Who Will Win The 2017 Grammy ‘Song Of The Year’? ‘Love Yourself’ And ‘7 Years’ Peak Interest, Does ‘Formation’ Or ‘Hello’ Have A Chance?

The 2017 Grammy Awards are just a couple of weeks away. Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Adele, Mike Posner, and Lukas Graham have all been nominated for Song of the Year. Bieber’s “Love Yourself” and Graham’s “7 Years” have peaked interest online, but do the huge hits “Hello” or “Formation” still have a shot at winning?

There have been quite a few songs this year that have been bigger than big. Ask just about anyone around you and they have probably heard of these five songs, but which one deserves the title of Song of the Year?

Each of the five artists nominated for Song of the Year are extremely talented individuals. However, Justin Bieber and Beyonce have arguably had the biggest years of their careers.

“Love Yourself” has more than 1 billion views on YouTube.

According to Google Trends, search interest has peaked for Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself” and Lukas Graham’s “7 Years” as the 2017 Grammy Awards approach.

Interest for Beyonce’s “Formation” and Adele’s “Hello” follows fairly close behind, but right now it is looking like it might be another year of big wins for Justin Bieber.

Adele’s “Hello” is getting close to having 2 billion views on YouTube.

Unfortunately for R&B artist Mike Posner, “I Took A Pill In Ibiza” is not looking like it will be awarded the Song of the Year title. This was the only award that Posner was nominated for at the Grammys this year.

Mike Posner wrote “I Took A Pill In Ibiza” by himself and the song quickly became the club hit of the year.

Beyonce had an extremely successful year following the release of her visual album, Lemonade. Her hit single “Formation” was written by Beyonce in collaboration with Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, and Michael L. Williams II.

Adele’s major worldwide hit “Hello” was written by Adele and Greg Kurstin.

Justin Bieber seems to be getting back on track and has released some great music this year, including the smash hit “Love Yourself,” which was written in collaboration with Benjamin Levin and Ed Sheeran.

Lukas Graham became the breakout star of the year with his release of “7 Years,” which was written by Graham, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard, and Morten Ristorp.

Beyonce, Justin Bieber, and Adele are also up for Album of the Year. “Hello” and “Formation” are also up for Record of the Year at the Grammys this year, according to Billboard.

Beyonce’s Lemonade is up for Best Urban Contemporary Album of the Year.

The superstar’s duo with Kendrick Lamar, “Freedom,” is up for Best Rap/Sung Performance.

Adele’s 25 and Bieber’s Purpose have also both been nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Adele, Beyonce, and Justin Bieber were nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Hello,” “Hold Up,” and “Love Yourself,” respectively.

Lukas Graham was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “7 Years.”

So, regardless of who may win the Song of the Year title this year at the Grammy Awards, the majority of these artists have had wildly successful years and will most likely go home with a Grammy or two this year.

The 2017 Grammy Awards will take place on February 12 at the Staples Center.

Who do you think will win the Song of the Year award this year at the Grammys? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

