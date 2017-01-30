Homeless Man Breaks Into Home: Youngstown, Ohio Homeowner Arrives To Find Man In Shower

A homeless man breaks into a woman’s home in Youngstown, Ohio. The homeowner arrives to find a man in her shower. Police arrest the man after allegedly “making himself at home,” WJACTV reports.

Police arrested a 33-year-old homeless man, Jacob Merchant, responsible for break-ins, where he allegedly brought his own food to cook inside the homes, and even used their showers. On Saturday, the homeless man was charged with two counts of breaking and entering, as well as three counts of burglary.

According to The Vindicator, the Merchant has been accused of multiple burglaries. Detective Sgt. Ronald Rodway mentioned that this has been the most “bizarre” case he had ever seen. According to Rodway, the homeless man was inside the woman’s house for four hours.

He literally broke into the house, cooked his own food that he brought with him using the woman’s stove, then prior to leaving, he used the woman’s shower. Unfortunately for him, the woman came home at 12:15 a.m. and caught him while he was taking a shower. She noticed food all over the kitchen, realized her stove had been used, and heard running water from upstairs.

WYTV has revealed that the victim of this home break-in was Loraine Centofanti.

“He’s in here sitting down in the shower rinsing his hair.”

When the woman ran outside to call the police, Centrofanti ran out shortly after. Detectives were able to find him just before he was attempting to board a WRTA bus.

Detectives revealed that Merchant had a hefty criminal record. He admitted to five break-ins and has been arrested several times for theft and burglary.

Sgt. Mike Cox with Youngstown Police Department spoke with Merchant after his most recent arrest.

“He just kept saying he went to get warm and eat.”

Each case was pretty much the same ordeal. He would bring cigarettes, bags of food, and beer with him each time he broke into a house. Video Surveillance from a Shell Gas Station showed Merchant kicking in Centrofanti’s door.

“He admitted to us he went in about an hour after he bought everything. He was probably there four-and-a-half hours.”

Centrofanti said that she had to clean her filthy house after the break-in. She stated that Merchant trashed each and every room, leaving food and trash in each one.

Police believe that Merchant may have mental issues, but that doesn’t make Centrofanti feel any better about the ordeal, as she is still very shaken by the situation.

A second homeless man in New York City has been arrested after a series of home break-ins, North Jersey reports. Donald R. Mormando, Jr. was found to be responsible for a burglary on December 16, where he stole $10,000 worth of jewelry from the home. He is also a suspect in a December 14 break-in.

When police had enough evidence to arrest Mormando, he was transferred back to New Jersey, where he was originally from, but the investigation is ongoing.

The Secaucus Police ask that anyone with information on either of the two burglaries, to contact the Secaucus Police Detective Division at 201-330-2052 or email at detectivedivision@secaucus.net.

