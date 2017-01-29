National Croissant Day Deals

In celebration of National Croissant Day on Jan. 30, Starbucks and other retailers are offering customers a variety of pastries and delicious deals.

Paneterie French Bakery

Paneterie, a popular bakery in Palm Beach, is celebrating National Croissant Day with a selection of classic pastries. Paneterie will offer each customer a complimentary croissant with the purchase of any croissant on Monday, Jan. 30. Flavors for this promotion include, Classic, Chocolate, Almond, Chocolate Almond, and Raspberry.

Tippin’s Pies

Enjoy a variety of croissants at Tippin’s on Monday.

7-Eleven (Canada)

7-Eleven is offering $1 croissants all-day Monday.

Tip: Croissants' favourite Instagram filter is "Rise". Pick up a fresh-baked in store daily croissant on Monday for $1 #NationalCroissantDay pic.twitter.com/rIZxnkEjBD — 7-Eleven Canada (@7ElevenCanada) January 28, 2017

The Tattered Apron

The Tattered Apron is serving up twice-baked croissants in celebration of National Croissant Day. Flavors include Twice-Baked Chocolate Croissants, Twice-Baked Almond Croissants, Twice-Baked Ham, Cheese Croissants, and Twice-Baked Butter Croissants.

La Madeline

La Madeline is giving away free, fresh baked butter croissants to any guest who mentions this special offer.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts is holding a #DDCroissantDay sweepstakes. Participants must have a non-private Twitter account and become a follower of @DDSWFla.

Starbucks

In celebration of National Croissant Day, Starbucks will be featuring four croissants including a Ham and Cheese Croissant, Chocolate Hazelnut Croissant, Butter Croissant, a Chocolate croissant, and an Almond Croissant.

The Ham and Cheese Croissant – a new favorite among Starbucks and croissant fans alike – features Prosciutto Cotto Italian-style ham and melted Swiss cheese enveloped in Starbucks signature croissant.

Lunch!- Starbucks croissant with ham and cheese & coffee:) pic.twitter.com/QnmoYZF6 — Vans (@paperweightaker) August 15, 2012

Starbucks Chocolate Hazelnut Croissant is a new, buttery and flaky croissant filled with decadent chocolate hazelnut paste, topped with chopped hazelnuts.

Like the name suggests, the Butter Croissant, is a classic croissant made with 100 percent butter to create a golden, crunchy top and several soft, flaky layers inside.

sometimes a warm butter croissant is all I need. thanks @Starbucks!! ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/rkTzWUcO8l — k s (@kellyseverseike) September 1, 2015

Starbucks Chocolate Croissant is made of butter croissant dough wrapped around two chocolate batons to create the perfect balance between savory and sweet.

My kind of morning commute: Windows down, country up, & a chocolate croissant – now, ready for the day! @Starbucks pic.twitter.com/1ABUVqCOK6 — mark harrington (@MarkRHarrington) July 20, 2016

Finally, Starbucks Almond Croissant, is a rich, almond flan enveloped in a croissant topped with sliced almonds.

Necessary. ☕️ @Starbucks helping me celebrate Friday. Also, if you haven't tried their new almond croissant, you're… pic.twitter.com/5wo1PyKA2o — SAFARI COLLECTIVE (@TheSafariCo_) March 11, 2016

An Easy Recipe

Can’t make it to a bakery in time for National Croissant Day? Here’s a simple recipe from food.com.

Ingredients:

One package of yeast

1/4 cup of warm water

Two egg yolks

One cup of lukewarm milk

One tablespoon of sugar

1/2 teaspoon of salt

3 1/3 cups of flour

One cup of real butter

One egg white (beaten until frothy)

Directions:

Proof the yeast in warm water; set aside. Beat egg yolks, stir in warm milk, sugar, salt, yeast, and two-thirds cup of flour. Beat until smooth; set aside. Cut butter into remaining flour; pour in yeast mixture. Mix lightly with a spatula until flour is moistened. Cover and chill for at least two hours or up to three days. Turn out onto a floured board; knead lightly. Divide into thirds; roll each piece into circles around 16 inches in diameter. Cut into 12 pie-shaped wedges. Roll wedges starting at the wide end. Place point-side down on a greased baking sheet. Cover with towel and let rise at room temperature until doubled. Brush each with beaten egg white. Bake at 375 for 20 minutes. Serve warm or re-heat in the oven (not the microwave).

This recipe serves 36, small servings.

[Featured Image By YuliaKotina/Shutterstock]