Francis Ford Coppola Uses Kickstarter To Fund ‘Apocalypse Now’ Video Game

Francis Ford Coppola has plans to turn his classic 1979 Vietnam war film Apocalypse Now into a video game. The award-winning director needs to raise funds to complete the project, though, so he has turned to Kickstarter with a goal of raising $900,000 for the project.

The Apocalypse Now video game project will only be partly funded by Kickstarter, according to Deadline. Coppola has put together a team of experts and video game designers to turn Apocalypse Now into a role-playing video game that should put his work in front of a whole new generation of fans.

“Forty years ago, I set out to make a personal art picture that could hopefully influence generations of viewers for years to come,” Coppola said in a statement. “Today, I’m joined by new daredevils, a team who want to make an interactive version of Apocalypse Now, where you are Captain Benjamin Willard amidst the harsh backdrop of the Vietnam War. I’ve been watching video games grow into a meaningful way to tell stories, and I’m excited to explore the possibilities for Apocalypse Now for a new platform and a new generation.”

Those who believe that Francis Ford Coppola will put together an impressive role playing version of Apocalypse Now, the Kickstarter campaign is offering up some really cool rewards for those willing to invest at this early point in the project. A $10 donation won’t earn any rewards but would certainly be appreciated by those who are working on the project. Those who opt to give $35 or more can look forward to some pretty cool perks, though. At that basic $35 level, those who choose to donate will get a digital copy of the video game once it is released. That contribution was just $25 to receive the game until the first 725 contributors gave that amount and then it was raised by $10. It’s safe to say that those who want the best price for their copy of the Apocalypse Now video game may want to make their contribution now because 687 backers have already hopped on at the $35 level.

As the Kickstarter contributions get larger, so do the rewards. Those who want an actual copy of the Apocalypse Now video game will have to contribute at least $95. Those who are really excited about the planned release can give even more, and in return, they will get even more. Some of the perks include early access to the game, themed t-shirts, digital and/or physical copies of books, game posters, personalized dog tags and much more.

Real fans can top out with a $10,000 contribution toward Francis Ford Coppola’s Apocalypse Now video game and get so much swag that it can’t all be listed here. Let’s just say that the actual prop from the film sounds pretty excited. It’s unclear what piece of cinema history that the director is giving away, but it is described as “physical & large.”

As for the video game itself, it won’t be a first-person shooter, which is what many video game enthusiasts assumed. Instead, it will be a role-playing game with a “cinematic narrative” where players will take on the role of Captain Willard who is on a secret mission to assassinate Colonel Kurtz.

The Apocalypse Now video game is not slated for release until 2020, but those who contribute at a level with early access will be able to play the game in 2019. There is even a designation on the Kickstarter campaign so that some contributors will qualify to play a beta version of the game and to give feedback and make suggestions to the development team before Francis Ford Coppola’s classic movie-turned-video game is even released.

