‘Deadpool’ Sequel: What We Know So Far And Casting Rumors

Deadpool 2 — the sequel to one of 2016’s highest-grossing movies — has had numerous news tidbits and rumors come out over the last month to entice fans. What we know so far about the sequel is intentionally vague information, but that hasn’t kept media outlets from being totally in the dark for the second Deadpool movie.

Negasonice Teenage Warhead and Colossus Confirmed

Deadpool 2 will again feature Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Colossus in some capacity. That information came out in an interview Collider did with script writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick recently. While neither writer would commit to the characters’ level of involvement in the sequel, Rhett Reese did confirm the X-Men mutants’ return to Deadpool 2.

“We can’t say how much they are … they’ll make at least an appearance.”

Both Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead were heavily involved in the final fight scene in Deadpool as two lesser known X-Men available to the screen writers at the time. Other characters will be making their debut in this movie, which could be the reason the characters will not be as heavily involved for Deadpool 2.

Cable and Domino Debut

In the original Deadpool movie, Cable was announced in the post-movie scene to entice fans about the sequel. Cable — the son of Scott Summers (Cyclops) and a Jean Grey clone — is a gun-toting character with an abundance of super powers. Writer Rhett Reese explained that some of the back story for Cable will be present in Deadpool 2, but not the entire version.

“We’ll make it certainly faithful. He’s got such a convoluted past and such a convoluted origin story that I think we are going to try leave that a little bit… I think we are going to distill him down to his essence. It will be authentic and faithful.”

In addition to Cable, the sequel will also showcase Domino. Much like Deadpool, Domino is a mercenary for hire with a rich and complex background that features Cable as a mentor in the comic book version. How Cable, Deadpool and Domino will interact in the upcoming film has not be divulged.

Pierce Brosnan Set To Play Cable?

Despite not having cast either Cable or Domino for Deadpool 2, rumors have been flying around about which actors will be considered for the parts. The latest rumor about Cable involves Pierce Brosnan after he, Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds shared an Instagram photograph of the three men sitting together on a couch.

While writer Rhett Reese would not confirm or deny the rumors regarding who will be cast as Cable, the co-writer did explain that multiple individuals including some who have not been identified publicly are currently under consideration.

“There are so many diverse people who have been brought as possibilities for Cable, and who have not been brought up that we’re considering.”

Not having a casting decision made about Cable has made writing the part more difficult, Rhett Reese said. In sequels like Deadpool 2, the writers are used to already having an actor in mind before writing the role and not the other way around, he explained.

“It’s intimidating because we have to find his voice, and we don’t have an actor yet so we don’t know who we’re writing for… It’s likely that part will get cast and we’ll get to continue writing it and honing it for that actor.”

“No Leash” For Writers, Jokes

After making nearly $800 million worldwide, rumors about how much involvement the studio would exert in the sequel began floating around. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the screen writers confirmed that the studio has continued to give them full reign over Deadpool 2, according to Rhett Reese.

“We haven’t had the leash taken off this time, because the leash was never on the first time. The studio didn’t ask us or force us to take out a single joke in that first movie. They never questioned anything we did. And that has remained the case.”

Those jokes could also be at the expense of Fox Studio’s successful X-Men franchise. As the actors playing different characters have aged, the studio has cast different actors in the roles by changing the time period of movies. The writers — who suggested Deadpool exists within the overall X-Men universe but also within “his own universe” — will continue to make poke fun at other movies within the genre, Rhett Reese said.

“We definitely have some new things we are making fun of this time out.”

Deadpool 2 to set up X-Force

The sequel will begin to lay the foundation for more movies to come, especially the X-Force film. X-Force — which is about a group of mutants that at one time was headed by Cable — is a movie project currently in development by Fox Studios. Deadpool 2 will have elements that introduce the successful comic book series team into the X-Men universe, according to Rhett Reese.

“We want to tell the best Deadpool story we can. But I do think we have a little bit of a responsibility to think about a larger universe the way Marvel does and start to put pieces into place.”

Despite having that responsibility, Deadpool 2 will remain true to its titular character’s style and tone, Reese explained. Moving forward, the screen writer hopes that all movies will carry a lighter tone that was first introduced in Deadpool last year.

“I think we hope to have our own universe that is defined less by characters and timelines and things like that and more by tone. The hope is Deadpool 2 and X-Force and future movies all be this new, consistent, sillier tone. More self-aware tone.”

