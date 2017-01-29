Media Should Ignore Donald Trump, Says Keith Olbermann

GQ special correspondent Keith Olbermann offers a surefire solution to the seemingly bottomless barrage of ‘alternative facts’ that emanate from Washington D.C. these days. On a recent episode of The Resistance, Olbermann strongly suggests that all media outlets stop showing Donald Trump’s speeches live. Instead, professional fact-checkers should verify each and every claim espoused by POTUS number forty-five. Once facts alternative and otherwise have been fully verified or found to be false, this information should be presented simultaneously with any by-the-POTUS announcement.

“Stop covering his speeches live. Use a delay, employ a team of fact-checkers, play his rants. Each time he lies, stop the tape and state the facts. Resume the tape, wait for the next lie. Stop the tape again, state the facts again. Do not participate in the Trump propaganda game.”

Keith Olbermann also insists that all news media should stop live coverage of media briefings called by presidential press secretary, Sean Spicer. Readers may recall Spicer’s first post-inaugural press conference which was more of a condemnation of the news media in general than an actual conference. Olbermann noted that Spicer delivered a “bitter, angry statement at the media” and then refused to take any questions.

On January 21, CNN reported that Spicer’s first press conference contained “several specific misstatements of fact” and numerous claims that were in contradiction to readily available data. Take, for instance, Spicer’s boast that “This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period.”

Wrong. Not only do unaltered aerial photos clearly show that exponentially more people attended the inauguration of President Barack Obama in January 2009, Nielsen ratings prove that more people watched it on television, too. Spicer also claimed, “This is the first time in our nation’s history that floor coverings have been used to protect the grass on the Mall.” The coverings, according to Spicer, gave the appearance of fewer attendees than were actually there. Wrong again. CNN reports that similar ground coverings were used at Barack Obama’s 2013 inauguration.

In late November, Olbermann minced no words when he equated the then-president elect with some of the most nefarious and dangerous dictators and terrorists to ever walk the planet. In response to Trump’s post-election tweets, Olbermann said:

“These are not words of sanity! These are the rages and the boasts and the madness that we have seen throughout history – Saddam Hussein, Mussolini, Fidel Castro, Mao Tse-tung, Stalin, Pol Pot, bin Laden, Hitler.”

Olbermann not alone in his journalistic mistrust of reality TV star who currently occupies the White House

David Badash, publisher and editor in chief of the award-winning news and opinion provider, The New Civil Rights Movement, offered the following official statement on January 27:

“Donald Trump’s statements and policies have made America a more dangerous place to live and work, and have put Americans at greater risk of terrorism. He foments violence and hate, is a serial liar, a racist, a misogynist, a supporter of white nationalism and antisemitism, a fascistic bully, an authoritarian thug, a sexual assault and adultery braggart, a hypocrite, a defrauder, and is a danger to civil rights, freedom of the press, and peace around the world.”

Weeks after the election, The New Civil Rights Movement quoted Keith Olbermann as saying that Donald Trump’s advisors are cataclysmic enablers.

“This is an existential threat to the United States of America. The president-elect, Donald Trump, is manifestly, profoundly, and dangerously psychologically imbalanced. The sooner we acknowledge this, the greater the chances we have of averting a disaster, which could threaten the safety of every American, indeed, of everybody on this planet.”

Fact check everything Kellyanne Conway says, too



Kellyanne Conway, whom Olbermann sometimes refers to as “Kellyanne Con-job” and “Propaganda Barbie,” is another public figure whose words merit thorough fact-checking before anything she says is aired.

Propaganda Barbie still thinks this is going to end happily for her and Trump: https://t.co/bG4tC1XmvE… pic.twitter.com/kBbwepLcuV — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 29, 2017

No excuses for reporters. Determine the truth and report the facts twice as much as the lies.

“Do not reply to me that you are obligated to do so because otherwise, you could be accused of de-legitimizing the presidency, because it is impossible to de-legitimize something that was not legitimate in the first place. And do not reply to me that you must cover these liars because of the ‘marketplace of ideas’ or because of commercial competition.”

