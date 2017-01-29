Mariah Carey Teases About Breakup Anthem, Star’s Highs And Lows Of Late

Mariah Carey has seemingly been un-phased by her breakup from her billionaire man James Packer. The business mogul dumped Mariah in late fall, and the songstress moved along to her ever-present backup dance Bryan Tanaka. More details are being revealed about the split, thanks to Mariah’s reality show Mariah’s World which gives a glimpse into the more personal life of the diva and behind the scenes of her world tour and Vegas residency.

Clips often show the star flirting with Tanaka and chatting with her entourage about shows, as well as giving glimpses into moments just before her engagement was called off by Packer. A recent episode shows a more vulnerable side to Mariah when she speaks to her manager about feeling as though she doesn’t give enough time and attention to Packer.

The Daily Mail shares the words spoken by Mariah to her manager Stella on the issue.

“I feel bad because I didn’t get to spend quality time with him. ‘I just feel like…I feel bad because I didn’t get to spend quality time with him. I don’t know how we’re gonna be able to put this together because we keep pushing things. I just wish I had more time to give him, like more quality time to be with him but I really don’t have that right now.'”

The superstar then went on to indicate that both she and her ex have very demanding schedules, which makes it difficult to spend quality time together.

“This is a very demanding schedule and James has so many responsibilities. It’s not really easy for us to spend time together. I don’t know. It’s making my stomach hurt to think about it.”

The couple clearly went their separate ways not long after this conversation between Carey and her manager occurred, and as it stands now, Mariah is finding love and comfort in her backup dancer Tanaka. The bond has even been rumored to have caused a strain on the relationship Carey had with Packer before the split, as it was rumored that the billionaire was not pleased that the songstress and dancer seemed to be spending quite a bit of time together.

@MariahCarey will be releasing her new single THIS week! A break up anthem???? pic.twitter.com/mJYflXceKu — Adventures Of Mimi (@CareyAdventures) January 24, 2017

In true Mariah form, the singer has shaken off the breakup and seamlessly moved on in career and love, yet is reportedly still set on using her musical talents to reflect on the breakup by laying down a breakup anthem. Idolator states that fans can even likely expect to hear the new song very soon.

“A TV segment from last night (January 27) showed Mariah Carey at the studio, recording an uptempo breakup anthem that interpolates Donell Jones’ seminal 1999 R&B ballad “Where I Wanna Be.” “‘Cause when you love someone, you just don’t treat them bad,” Mariah sings, before she removes what appears to be her engagement ring (!) and places it on the music stand in front of her.”

The publication even states that the single could be released within the week and is likely the track on which Mariah collaborates with YG.

Mariah Carey has proven to be quite resilient to love lost and career mishaps. Following being dumped by Packer, the songstress and her ex-husband Nick Cannon finalized their divorce followed by news that Cannon was set to welcome a new baby with a former girlfriend. Although Mariah and Nick have remained friends and continued to co-parent their twins Moroccan and Monroe, the news reportedly stung.

EXCLUSIVE: Mariah Carey No Longer Working With Creative Director Anthony Burrell Following NYE Performance https://t.co/vvKR0H9jJy pic.twitter.com/rfP7kTiNs2 — B. The PR (@BriaThePR) January 19, 2017

Following this, although Carey gained comfort from Tanaka, she rang in 2017 in the most horrendous way possible with a disastrous performance at the New York City ball drop, live on television in front of millions. Both she and her manager blamed producers of the show for the mishap.

[Featured Image by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for TOSHIBA CORPORATION]