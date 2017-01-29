NBA trade rumors will not stop until the Feb. 23 deadline passes. Carmelo Anthony, Nikola Vucevic and Jameer Nelson are just some of the names in the latest NBA trade rumors.

Here are the latest updates on a few Eastern Conference teams that are trying to add new pieces, as well as some franchises that are trying to move salaries for assets.

Carmelo Anthony

Over the past few weeks, New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony has become a constant in NBA trade rumors. It is already rumored that the Knicks have reached out to the Boston Celtics and L.A. Clippers as potential trade partners for Melo. Hoops Rumors shared the latest updates on trade rumors about Carmelo.

Despite the Celtics denying interest in Anthony, the Knicks have not given up hope on Boston. According to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe via Hoops Rumors, Knicks president Phil Jackson has issued orders to move Anthony. The New York forward has indicated that he would consider waiving his no-trade clause to land in Boston.

Another source also said Celtics head coach Brad Stevens would love to coach Anthony, but Boston’s president of basketball operations Danny Ainge has rejected the Knicks. Hence, Boston could serve as the third team in a Boston-Los Angeles deal for Anthony per Hoops Rumors.

Further, Yahoo Sports’ Chris Mannix says Ainge is in a great position to lowball the Knicks for Anthony. Mannix also dismissed New York’s interest in the Clippers rumored offer of a package with Austin Rivers and Jamal Crawford.

As to Anthony’s feelings on the trade rumors, he told ESPN.com that it can be a distraction.

“And everywhere you go, even if you don’t hear about it, somebody is telling you about it, somebody is saying something,” Anthony said via the post from Hoops Rumors. “It can be mentally draining, mentally fatiguing.”

Trade rumors about Anthony are just the start for the Knicks. If they do embrace another rebuild, the team could look to trade offseason additions like Joakim Noah, Courtney Lee and Brandon Jennings. Per Newsday via Hoops Rumors, those veterans did not sign with the Knicks to play on a team without Anthony.

Anthony is averaging 22.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and three assists per game this season.

Nikola Vucevic

Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic is 26-years-old and he is averaging 13.8 points and 9.7 rebounds. Nonetheless, the Magic big finds himself amidst NBA trade rumors.

Orlando wants a proven perimeter scorer for Vucevic, according to Real GM. The Magic are willing to move one of their front core players for a wing player that can score, and Vucevic is the most likely candidate to get moved.

Otherwise, the Boston Celtics have talked to the Magic about their center, per Hoops Rumors. Orlando acquired Serge Ibaka and Bismack Biyombo in the offseason, which has impacted Vucevic’s role with the team.

Previously, Vucevic said he as not paid any attention to the rumors. He said he can not control what happens, per Hoops Rumors.

Vucevic is in the second year of a four-year, $53 million contract.

Jameer Nelson

Denver Nuggets point guard Jameer Nelson in the latest point guard connected to the Clevland Cavaliers via trade rumors.

Nelson is owed $4.5 million this season, and that is probably the biggest holdup, according to Bleacher Report.

The Cavaliers have been looking for a backup point guard throughout most of this NBA season, per Bleacher Report.

Cleveland has also been rumored to be interested in Utah Jazz guard Shelvin Mack. Mack has averaged 7.9 points and 2.9 assists this season. He is owed $2.4 million this season, per Hoops Rumors.

Either way, Nelson is averaging nine points and 4.7 assists per game. Cleveland could use the $4.88 million trade exception that the team received via last month’s Kyle Korver trade to acquire Nelson or another veteran guard.

Will Carmelo Anthony, Nikola Vucevic and Jameer Nelson find new homes this season? Stay posted to see if any of these NBA trade rumors progress as the deadline gets closer with each passing day.

[Featured Image by John Raoux/AP Images]