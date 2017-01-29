WWE Rumors And Spoilers: ‘Royal Rumble’ 2017 Results For Early Matches Revealed By Betting Odds?

With WWE’s major pay-per-view, the Royal Rumble 2017, finally arriving for professional wrestling fans on Sunday night, the excitement has continued to build. Tonight’s big event will take the spotlight in San Antonio, Texas and not only features the main card but an undercard of sorts. The Kickoff Show has become a pre-show fixture for WWE pay-per-views and this time around is no different. It’s possible that some of the Royal Rumble Kickoff Show results have already been revealed by betting odds that are circulating online ahead of the main pay-per-view Sunday night.

The WWE website reported that Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels would be on hand in his home state as part of the latest Kickoff Show on the WWE Network. The pre-show will also feature radio personality and diehard professional wrestling fan Peter Rosenberg joining the show panel to discuss what’s coming up at the pay-per-view. As with previous Kickoff Shows, Renee Young will serve as the host, raising questions about tonight’s matches and introducing footage or backstage interviews. In addition to all of that, the pre-show actually features a few matches for fans to enjoy free of charge.

There were originally two matches featuring Raw superstars scheduled for the Kickoff Show. However, WrestleZone recently reported that after Tuesday’s SmackDown Live episode, a third match was added to the pre-show. That match will feature WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss teaming with Natalya and Mickie James to take on the team of Naomi, Nikki Bella, and Becky Lynch. The match features several feuds on display including Nikki Bella and Natalya’s ongoing fight, as well as Becky Lynch trying to settle a grudge with the recently-returned Mickie James. Also, Naomi seems to have thrown her name into contention for Alexa Bliss’ championship, so if she wins the match tonight for her team, she may have a further point that she defeated the champ in the ring.

The six women’s tag team match also makes for the second women’s match on the undercard. In the other match, Raw roster members Sasha Banks and Nia Jax will do battle in the ring with their ongoing feud on display. In recent weeks, Banks was trying to heal from a leg injury she suffered against Charlotte Flair at the previous pay-per-view. Jax decided to make life difficult for Sasha, attacking her in the ring multiple times, including once while Banks was undergoing in-ring tests from medical personnel to see if she was healthy enough to compete. That led to Banks showing up on Raw to get a bit of revenge on Nia using her crutch. Sasha further addressed things with a bold Twitter message sent publicly to Nia Jax.

Those two women’s matches are joined by a WWE tag team championship match. The WWE Raw Tag Team titles are up for grabs as Cesaro and Sheamus will be performing double duty tonight. The two competitors are scheduled to face Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on the pre-show. Later in the night, the current tag team champions are also scheduled as Royal Rumble match participants. Will the current champions be part of the 30-man match still as champions? For those who don’t want spoilers, you’ve been warned as there may be some potential match results ahead.

A report on WWE Leaks reported on Sunday, Kickoff Show match odds were released via 5Dimes online sportsbook and indicated that Cesaro and Sheamus were listed as favorites to win tonight’s match, originally carrying a price of -135. Their opponents started out as +135 underdogs, but now the odds have shifted even more for Sheamus and Cesaro. It’s interesting to note that there are also odds listed over on the Paddy Power sportsbook where bettors can bet whether they think Cesaro or Sheamus will eliminate one another from the Rumble match. Tonight’s pre-show tag team match could give an indication if the team has trouble working together and loses their match.

In the two women’s matches, there is one heavy favorite, and that’s no pun intended. Nia Jax is currently a -530 favorite to defeat Sasha Banks, who is a +350 underdog. In the women’s tag team match, the team of Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch, and Naomi are favorites at -420, probably because there is not too much on the line. The other team, headed up by champion Alexa Bliss is currently a +300 underdog.

Royal Rumble Kickoff Show Match Odds:

Sasha Banks +350 vs. Nia Jax -530

Cesaro & Sheamus -420 vs. Gallows & Anderson +300

Team Becky Lynch -420 vs. Team Alexa Bliss +300

Keep in mind that Royal Rumble spoilers may not be 100 percent indication of tonight’s results, since they are merely based on sportsbook odds. The event’s betting odds merely suggest the favorites and underdogs that sportsbooks put out. As more bettors place wagers on this overseas sportsbooks, the odds change for the sides getting more money bet on them. That causes odds to change as bettors try to predict possible upsets or underdog winners.

Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Show is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. While the pre-show is offered on the WWE Network, it’s also shown on WWE’s website and their various social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. It certainly could be something to watch not only for the free matches but any potential updates heading into tonight’s main pay-per-view.

[Featured Image by WWE]