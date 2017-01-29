‘Harold And Kumar’ Star Kal Penn Raises $250,000 For Syrian Refugees In Response To Racist Instagram Comment

Kal Penn was the recipient of a really racist comment on Instagram on Saturday, in which he was told that he doesn’t belong in the U.S. Rather than engaging in a social media war with the sender or just ignoring the social media insult altogether, Penn decided to turn his anger into action. According to Vulture, Penn launched a Crowdrise campaign to raise money for Syrian refugees and in less than 24 hours, the Harold and Kumar star has already raised more than $250,000 at the time of publication.

Whoever it was that decided to tell Kal Penn “you don’t belong in this country you f**king joke” probably wasn’t expecting his response. However, Penn took to the crowdfunding platform and laid out exactly what was to happen with the money he was raising and in this case, the actor definitely took the high road and outsmarted a commenter who blasted a man who has just as much right to live in the United States as anyone else who was born here. After all, Kal Penn was born in New Jersey and is an American citizen by birth.

After all, Kal Penn was born in New Jersey and is an American citizen by birth. Despite his Indian roots, the Harold and Kumar actor is just as much an American citizen as Donald Trump or many of his supporters who have increased the level of bigotry and hatred that many minorities in the country have been subjected to.

“Donating to Syrian refugees in the name of the dude who said I don’t belong in America.” Penn wrote on Crowdrise.

“We are better than the hateful people who tell us we don’t belong in our own country, that America can’t be a beacon of freedom and hope for refugees from around the world. We will turn their bigotry, along with the President’s, into love.”

The timing of Kal Penn’s crowdfunding campaign couldn’t be better. On the same day that Penn started raising money for Syrian refugees, the newly inaugurated President Donald Trump issued a ban on refugees from entering the United States. Trump also issued a ban on citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the country as well.

Kal Penn and other minority U.S. citizens can read the comments section of the Crowdrise campaign to see just how much support they have received in the short time that the fundraiser has been posted. With donations still pouring in, many have left comments to let Penn and others know that they are wanted in the United States and that there are plenty of other Americans who will stand up for them and defend their rights as citizens of this country.

Kal Penn’s fundraiser already hit the goal of $250,000 in less than a day and continues to collect more donations from those who have heard of the social media attack where he was told that he was not welcome. If this isn’t proof that Americans want Kal Penn and other minorities to stay right where they are, it’s not clear what it will take.

As for the man who decided to call out Kal Penn and insult him in such a racist and bigoted way, Kal took the high road on that too. While he cited the message as the reason that he is running the campaign, he isn’t even letting his fans call the man out because in his tweets in support of the Syrian refugee fundraiser, information regarding the identity of Kal’s insult throwing commenter has been covered up.

Those interested in making a donation to Kal Penn’s fundraising effort for Syrian refugees can click here. Be sure to leave a comment in support of the Harold and Kumar actor and anyone else who has fallen victim to online racist bullying.

