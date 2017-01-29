Watch 2017 Miss Universe Competition Live Online: How To Find Streaming Video In The U.S., Philippines, And Latin America Plus How To Vote Online

Viewers who want to watch the 2017 Miss Universe competition live online will get plenty of chances to follow along through streaming video — including viewers in Latin America and those waking up early to watch in the Philippines.

Viewers will also get a chance to actually have a say in the competition, with live online voting enabled for this year’s competition (a link to the live Miss Universe voting can be found below).

The competition will be seen on Sunday evening for viewers in the United States and Latin America, but because the Miss Universe will take place on the other side of the globe in Manila, Philippines, it will actually take place early on Monday morning. So that can make it a bit tricky for viewers back in the Philippines to see who succeeds native Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach.

There will be 86 nations competing for the title of Miss Universe 2017, and this year the competition will have a top 13 finalists instead of the 12 originally planned. And the viewers will have a direct say, with cues throughout the show to vote during specific rounds — the swimsuit competition, the evening gown competition, the final question, and after the final look. Voting will only be open during the Eastern and Central Time Zone viewing (7 p.m. ET/12 a.m. GMT/8 a.m. in the Philippines).

“The online votes will be as if there is a 7th judge sitting there,” said chief Paula Shugart, head of the Miss Universe Organization.

Viewers who watch the 2017 Miss Universe competition live online will also see if this year’s final can match the drama of last year when host Steve Harvey accidentally called out the wrong name for the winner before correcting himself in front of millions of voters. Harvey will again be back to host along with model Ashley Graham, with performances from Flo Rida and Boyz 2 Men.

How to vote in 2017 Miss Universe competition

Viewers who want to have a real impact on the competition will have plenty of chances. There will be cues throughout the competition about when to cast your vote and many avenues on how to cast those votes.

Viewers can download the Miss U app from the iTunes or Google Play stores, or online at vote.missuniverse.com. Votes can also be cast on Twitter using the #MissUniverse and the contestant hashtags announced on the official website. Those using the Vodi app will also get a total of 10 votes to cast — it can be found on both iTunes and the Google Play store.

How to watch the 2017 Miss Universe competition live online in the United States

Viewers in the U.S. will have a few options to watch the Miss Universe competition live online. The competition will be broadcast on Fox starting at 7 p.m., with live streaming video available here. There will also be footage available through the Miss Universe official Facebook page.

How to watch the 2017 Miss Universe competition live online in the Philippines

Viewers in the Philippines will be able to follow along as their nation hosts and 2016 winner Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach takes center stage one last time before handing over her crown.

The broadcast will start at 8 a.m. local time from Manila. Viewers in the Philippines can watch the 2017 Miss Universe competition live online through ABS-CBN, the broadcast partner for the entire country.

DON'T FORGET TO VOTE DURING THE LIVE SHOW TOMORROW! LET'S SHOW THE UNIVERSE HOW IT'S DONE! #MissUniverse #Philippines pic.twitter.com/wHSpfTcWmW — ShowbizStarPOLL???? (@showbizstarPoll) January 29, 2017

The live video can also be seen below.

How to watch 2017 Miss Universe competition live online in Latin America

Viewers in countries from Mexico to Venezuela to Brazil and Argentina who want to watch the Miss Universe competition live online but will have to turn to another avenue. The competition will be broadcast on TNT Latin America.

Those who want to watch the 2017 Miss Universe competition live online from other countries can click here for a complete list of broadcast partners around the globe.

[Featured Image by Victor Boyko/AP Images]