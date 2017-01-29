‘Love & Hip Hop’ Stars Fake Pregnancies And Miscarriages For Storylines? Masika Kalysha Speaks Out

Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood is not in VH1’s current rotation. However, while Love & Hip Hop: New York airs, there’s still a ton of drama brewing in the lives of LHHH cast members. On Friday, Masika Kalysha found herself in the midst of a controversy. According to International Business Times, the VH1 star claimed she knew plenty of women on reality TV who “love to fake miscarriages” to both garner attention from the media and maintain an active storyline. Masika was soon confronted by the father of her child, Fetty Wap’s, on-again-off-again girlfriend, Alexis Sky.

“No matter how many times you say that lie out loud sis, you’re not gonna convince anyone that it’s true. Poor peasant.”

Masika’s tweet prompted Sky to assume the LHHH star was trying to shame her after she suffered a miscarriage. Fans also accused Masika of subtly insulting Love & Hip Hop: New York star, Remy Ma, who recently shared her miscarriage experience with millions of viewers.

The new mom denied shaming the women and defended herself in a lengthy Instagram post.

Masika Kalysha responds to Alexis Sky about miscarriage tweet pic.twitter.com/Oa1np79SFr — Cortney D (@cortneyd_) January 27, 2017

The reality star appeared to accuse Sky of playing the role of a victim and claimed she would slyly crop out parts of Masika’s tweets for personal gain. Masika insisted that her tweets about miscarriages were simply a response to a fan who mentioned her in their post. The fan claimed Amina, Yandy, Tara, and Masika were the only women from Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood to get pregnant and deliver babies–as all the other women had miscarriages.

“Amina, Tara, Yandy, and Masika are the only people to get pregnant from LHH and actually have their baby everyone else has a ‘miscarriage.'”

Masika has since deleted the Instagram post.

Masika’s Paternity Drama With Fetty Wap

Masika had major drama with rapper, Fetty Wap, regarding the paternity of her daughter, Khari Barbie Maxwell. In 2016, the “Again” rapper, infamously blasted the Love & Hip Hop star on Twitter after she announced that she was pregnant with his baby. Fetty sat down with The Shade Room to discuss Kalysha’s pregnancy and paternity. Fetty Wap revealed the model got pregnant by him on purpose, according to Vibe magazine.

Little Miss Maxwell ???? A photo posted by Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) on Jun 28, 2016 at 11:52am PDT

“Basically, she knew what she was doing… I wasn’t just no random dude in the club, you know what I’m saying? She knew I was going to be there, and that’s how that happened.”

Masika’s baby girl will be turning 1-years-old on March 30. Her full name means “queenly” and “joyful” in Swahili.

Hi ???? @kharibarbie A photo posted by Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) on Jan 13, 2017 at 10:35am PST

When Fetty was asked why they chose not to take precautionary measures to prevent pregnancy, the 23-year-old rapper said a plan was in place, however, Masika blatantly “went around” it.

“We talked about certain sh*t that was supposed to happen and I guess she went around it… That’s how I knew it was all planned out. This sh*t wasn’t no we supposed to be together. I was out. Once I left, I went right back to my regular life.”

After the interview had aired, Kalysha took to Twitter and fired off a series of tweets claiming Fetty Wap got her pregnant “against her will.” Masika alleged that Fetty was bending the truth in an attempt to protect his reputation. However, Masika said she had texts to back up her claims, but chose not to reveal them in an effort to protect their daughter.

I've kept quiet… For 1 reason. To protect my child. With the Internet era nothing disappears. I would never want my child to be able to… — Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) January 6, 2016

Masika said she and Fetty Wap had a messy breakup. However, she and the rapper have seemed to move past these issues. The LHHH star said she and Fetty share a common goal to communicate with one another and get along so they can co-parent successfully. During an interview with International Business Times, Masika revealed Fetty Wap has always believed he was the father of her child–he simply didn’t want the public to know that was his belief.

#Mood ???? A photo posted by Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) on Jan 11, 2017 at 11:43am PST

“There was never really any question between Fetty and I, as far as paternity of our child. I feel like when he was getting attacked by the media for his response—I think, as a defense mechanism–it’s like blocking a punch… [Fetty Wap] needed to figure out a way to make it look like he wasn’t a ‘bad guy,’ and the only way to do that is to throw me under the bus and [claim] ‘Well, I dunno whose baby that is.'”

Masika revealed that Fetty has since apologized for his actions. Therefore, Masika decided to let the issue rest for the sake of their daughter. Masika said she and Fetty had become great friends and Fetty is an amazing father to Khari.

