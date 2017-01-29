‘Days Of Our Lives’: Andre DiMera Poisoned – Nicole Sees Chloe Breastfeeding Baby Holly On ‘DOOL’ [Spoilers]

Days Of Our Lives fans are in for an intense week. With February sweeps kicking in, what can viewers expect from the Salem residents? Sneak peek photos reveal that Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) will be poisoned. Meanwhile, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) sees Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) breastfeeding baby Holly.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the NBC soap opera.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, executive producer Ken Corday teased February sweeps spoilers for Days Of Our Lives. One of those included Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) getting kidnapped by Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry). However, something else happens and Chad must spring into action when his brother is poisoned.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, a sneak peek photo shows Andre DiMera bent down on the ground. He is outdoors at some tables, the same place where Nicole Walker stabbed the man who was allegedly going to kill Deimos Kiriakis. Chad is by his brother’s side, trying to help him. The caption explains that Andre has been poisoned.

Right now, there is a war brewing between the DiMera, Kiriakis, and Hernandez families. Last week on Days Of Our Lives, Abigail (Marci Miller) and Gabi tried to settle things by getting information from Myron. Deimos was overheard by Chloe and Nicole threatening to kill Andre. Meanwhile, Dario hired a hitman to take out Nicole’s fiance. Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) has tried to reason with Deimos about the consequences of starting a war. However, his words only irritated Deimos.

Another sneak peek photo reveals that Nicole will see Chloe breastfeeding baby Holly. Of course, she is not happy to see this. Currently, Chloe and Nicole are at war over baby Holly. Even though Chloe gave birth to the little girl, Nicole is the biological mother. However, Chloe won’t give up the child because she doesn’t want Holly poisoned or influenced by Deimos. There is also the issue of Nicole being charged with attempted murder. Chloe is confident that the courts will give her sole custody once this fact is presented to the judge.

On Days Of Our Lives, Nicole and Chloe have not made it to a courtroom yet. However, Chloe did hire Belle (Martha Madison) to represent her. It was definitely a shock to Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). So far, he seems to be on Nicole’s side, but the actor told Soap Opera Digest he really is stuck between both women. He has a history and connection to both Chloe and Nicole. As this storyline progresses and the custody battle intensifies, expect to see Brady trying to keep things civil between the two women.

Other Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the upcoming week include a new plan to find Stefano DiMera (formerly Joseph Mascolo). Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) wants to use herself as bait. Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) doesn’t think this is a good idea and is concerned about protecting Marlena. It is the one thing that he promised John Black (Drake Hogestyn) that he would do.

Also, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will run into Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) while sneaking into Salem to get medication for Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso). While he is gone, Hope will begin hallucinating from her fever and will venture outside. She nearly runs into Lt. Raines and Eric finds her before she is caught. DOOL spoilers also tease that Hope will risk everything to help Hattie.

What do you think is going to happen this week on Days Of Our Lives? Which storyline are you looking forward to the most?

[Featured Image by Chris Haston/NBC]