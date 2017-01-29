Watch Egypt Vs. Morocco Football Live Online: Start Time, Streaming Video Link For Sunday’s Africa Cup Of Nations Quarterfinal

Fans who want to watch the Egypt vs. Morocco football game live online will be in luck, with streaming video available to catch the Africa Cup of Nations 2017 quarterfinal.

The teams will meet on Sunday night in Gabon, the last of the four quarterfinal matches before the final four begins early next week. And in a weekend filled with surprises and fantastic finishes, the showdown between the Northern African rivals could be the best of all.

The teams will meet at 8 p.m. local time (7 p.m. GMT/2 p.m. ET) with the semifinal berth on the line.

This weekend has already been a wild one, with frontrunner Senegal falling to Cameroon on penalties on Saturday. Though many expected Senegal to win the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations tournament, they will instead go home early and Cameroon will face Ghana.

The winner of the match between Egypt and Morocco will go on to face Burkina Faso, which beat Tunisia 2-0 in the first match on Saturday.

Fans who watch the Egypt vs. Morocco football match live online will see if the Egyptian squad can break a losing streak against Morocco that stretches back more than 30 years now. The last time the Pharoahs beat Morocco was in 1986, which the Daily Mail noted has been quite a feat given that Egypt has actually managed to win the Africa Cup of Nations four times since then, while Morocco only made it out of the group stage two times.

“Of the 23-man squad hoping to end that hoodoo, only five were born when Egypt last beat their north African rivals,” the report noted. “Only Essam El-Hadary, the veteran goalkeeper who is the Africa Cup of Nations’ oldest ever player, was of an age that meant he could actually be expected to have watched the game.

“Since then a dozen different Egyptian sides have attempted to throw off the curse. Eight have managed draws, but none have been victorious.”

There were some classic games among that stretch, including a 1-0 Morocco victory against Egypt in the 2001 World Cup qualifying tournament.

2002 World Cup Qualifier, African Second Round, 30th Jun 2001, Rabat, Morocco 1 v Egypt 0, @midoahm holds off a challenge from Gharib Amzine pic.twitter.com/jhG4MnL7SO — MidoArea (@MidoArea) January 24, 2017

But Egypt has looked sharp throughout the Africa Cup of Nations tournament, winning Group D over Ghana. That could gave a bit of an unlikely advantage to the Pharoahs, the Daily Mail report added, as the pitch conditions in Gabon leave much to be desired and Egypt will get to play on more familiar turf.

“But they do have one advantage,” the report noted of the Egyptian squad. “Having topped their group, they stay in Port Gentil, where conditions take some getting used to.

“The pitch is a disgrace, not fit for park football let alone internationals. It has ended several players’ tournaments, and lowered the standard of play.”

Those who watch the Egypt vs. Morocco football match live online will see if Morocco can do what so far no other team has done — score a goal against Egypt. The Pharoahs are the only team in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations yet to concede a goal, though a stingy Morocco team has only given up two goals.

Egypt are the only team in this year’s tournament yet to concede a goal. Morocco have conceded twice.#CAN2017 pic.twitter.com/P4mfyLokrn — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) January 29, 2017

Morocco has a stronger offensive touch, scoring four goals throughout the course of the tournament to only two for Egypt.

Fans who want to watch the Egypt vs. Morocco football match live online can click here for links to streaming video.

[Featured Image by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images]