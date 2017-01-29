Azealia Banks Blasts Rihanna Over Trump Immigration Comments: ‘Is She Even American?’

Rihanna isn’t shy when it comes to speaking her mind on social media, so when Azealia Banks took to Instagram to blast Rihanna over her recent comments concerning President Donald Trump’s immigration order, Rihanna wasted no time in clapping back at the “Chasing Time” singer.

Rihanna and Azealia Banks’ latest social media battle began on Sunday after Banks took to Instagram to criticize Rihanna’s decision to condemn President Donald Trump’s executive order that aims to ban citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States, prompting the duo to exchange a series of heated words on the social media site.

Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) January 29, 2017

“Disgusted! The news is devastating!” Rihanna began on Twitter in response to President Donald Trump’s immigration ban on January 28. “America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!”

Despite Rihanna’s tweet garnering nearly 300,000 likes and 140,000 retweets on the social media platform, Azealia Banks took to Instagram to blast Rihanna over her decision to comment on President Trump’s latest controversial executive order, telling the Barbadian songstress, “This is all stupid and wrong,” The Shade Room reports.

#AzealiaBanks comes for #Rihanna after she shares her thoughts on #DonaldTrump 's immigrant ban A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 29, 2017 at 8:06am PST

“No. this is all stupid and wrong,” Azealia Banks began in her Instagram rant in response to Rihanna’s Twitter post. “Is she even American???? Can she even vote? We started a war we HAVE to finish or else it will finish us. Trump is simply finishing the job, not because he wants to but because HAS TO. If we don’t, terror will spread through turkey and into America.”

Banks continued, “We f**** up big time and we need to very ungraciously end this war and just deal with the new blood on our hands. All great empires fall. As will this one. But for NOW, were just getting started. We are set to take over and control the entire planet. As we will. Our failure is not now.”

It didn’t take long for Rihanna to hit back at Azealia Banks’ public criticism, taking to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of herself from her Anti album promotional shots with the caption, “the face you make when you a immigrant #stayawayfromthechickens #iheartnuggets #saveourhens.”

the face you make when you a immigrant ???????? #stayawayfromthechickens #iheartnuggets #saveourhens. A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 29, 2017 at 9:18am PST

Fans were quick to take to the comment section of Rihanna’s photo to weigh-in with their thoughts on the duo’s exchange of words, with some criticizing Rihanna for poking fun at Azealia Banks’ 2016 “chicken scandal” in which the songstress revealed that she has been sacrificing chickens in her closet for the past three years.

In response to Rihanna’s clapback, Azealia Banks promptly took to the comment section of Rihanna’s photo to share another round of criticizing words for the “Needed Me” singer while also implying that Rihanna uses crystal meth.

#AzealiaBanks responds back to #Rihanna A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 29, 2017 at 9:36am PST

“What rihanna meant was….’I GREW UP PLAYING SOCCER IN A DIRT YARD WITH A COCONUT AND OPEN MY LEGS FOR ANY AND EVERY MOTHER****** WHO I THINK I CAN GET TO WRITE ME SONGS OR BUY ME DRUGS,'” Banks wrote in her scathing comment.

Azealia concluded her statement with, “‘I CAN BARELY PERFORM BECAUSE I LINE MY BROWN BLUNTS WITH CRYSTAL METH AND AM OFTEN VERY WINDED ON STAGE,'” as seen in a screengrab obtained by The Shade Room.

Fans were quick to come to Rihanna’s defense following Azealia Banks’ scathing accusations, with many of Rihanna’s “Navy” fan base taking to the comment section of Banks’ latest Instagram posts to comment with a chicken-emoji, further taunting the singer over her chicken scandal that garnered backlash and criticism from several celebrities last year.

It didn't take too long for the #Navy to take over #AzealiaBanks ' comment section ???? #Rihanna A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 29, 2017 at 10:05am PST

This isn’t the first time that Rihanna and Banks have traded words on social media; last year, Azealia criticized Rihanna’s record breaking “Work” music video by calling the choreography “lazy and complacent.”

“It saddens me to see someone with such a huge platform just be so lazy and complacent with their craft. Just lifting styles off of other girls’ backs without even putting the proper love or energy into it,” Banks wrote in the comment section of one of her own Instagram posts, VH1 reports.

“Vogue is an art and it should be respected as such. It should not be used in some fake way to make yourself seem cultured,” she concluded.

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images; John Sciulli/Getty Images]