Tourist Mauled By Tigers After Climbing Into Zoo Enclosure In China

A tourist at the Ningbo Youngor Wildlife Park in China was mauled by a trio of tigers after climbing into their enclosure.

The tourist, who’s origins and name are unknown, entered the enclosure as the three tigers were being fed. As he walked toward the trio of big cats, they immediately took notice and did not hesitate to pounce upon him.

A cell phone video was taken during the attack and posted online showing the tigers’ massive paws swiping at the man as he writhed in agony, according to the Mirror.

The man’s wife and child were watching from outside the enclosure as he was mauled by the massive tigers. During the mauling, the tigers bit into the man’s head and removed his clothing, ignoring the meal that was provided by the zoo keepers prior to the intrusion.

There are conflicting reports stating that the man died from his injuries, while others claim he is still being treated for his injuries.

It is unknown why he chose to enter the tiger enclosure or what he expected to accomplish.

A witness to the mauling reported that the man tried to escape the attack, but the tigers kept pushing him to the ground.

“I saw the tiger mauling the person, whose face was covered with blood. Every time he sat up, the tiger pushed him down again.”

In order to gain entrance to the enclosure, the man had to clime a fence and cross a river that separated the tigers from the public. It was no accident that he found his way inside.

Zoo staff attempted to frighten the tigers away from the man, but were unsuccessful. They were too focused on him and his intrusion to pay attention to the zoo keepers’ attempts to save his life.

In the end, one of the tigers was shot and killed as a result of the man’s intrusion.

A video of the attack was shared on social media. Although it may be graphic for some viewers, care was taken to edit the video so the man is blurred during the attack.

Viewer discretion is advised.

Metro reported that the attack occurred around 2:30 PM on Sunday. The zoo was promptly closed at 3:00 PM so authorities could investigate and zoo staff could clean the area.

It is unknown if the other two tigers will experience a similar fate to the one that was shot dead during the attack. It is also unclear whether attempts will be made to secure the enclosure from future intrusions.

Other similar attacks have happened in drive through wildlife parks and other enclosed parks. In most cases, the animal attackers are killed as a result of the attack, even though they are just doing what comes naturally.

Incidents such as the tiger attack don’t just happen in countries outside of the United States. Harmabe the gorilla was shot dead after a toddler found himself in the gorilla exhibit at the Cincinnati zoo. It was unclear if Harambe was a danger to the child or simply attempting to save the child’s life.

In response to attempted entrances into animal exhibits, some zoos have constructed additional barriers around enclosures that house the most dangerous animals. The Potowatami Zoo in South Bend, Indiana raised the walls around their gorilla enclosure after the Harambe incident, creating thick glass windows for visitors to view their longtime primate residents.

For those that do choose to enter the animal enclosures, despite warnings against doing so, the animals are typically as much of a victim as the humans are. What are your thoughts in this? Should the animals be killed for doing what their instincts tell them to, or should they be left to do what comes natural?

[Featured Image by Papa Bravo/Shutterstock]