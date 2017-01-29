‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7: Lennie James On Morgan And Carol, ‘Ninja Killer’ Is Best Warrior On ‘TWD’ [Spoilers]

The Walking Dead returns with the second half of Season 7 in just a few weeks. Fans are getting anxious to find out what is going to happen with the characters. Two people that viewers have been speculating on is Morgan (Lennie James) and Carol (Melissa McBride). Recently, James spoke about the characters, including mentioning that Carol Peletier is the best warrior they have.

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the AMC series.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Melissa McBride‘s character on The Walking Dead will be seen much more when the show returns in two weeks. Although fans love Carol on TWD, viewers are not happy with the change in her personality. Hopefully, that will change in the second half of Season 7, especially when she finds out what Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) has done.

As for Morgan and Carol’s complicated relationship, Lennie James spoke to International Business Times UK about the characters. When the two first met, they had completely different feelings on surviving the zombie apocalypse. Morgan didn’t believe in killing and actually let one of the Wolves go after attacking Alexandria. This was a huge mistake because it means that one day, he will probably return with more people and a better plan to take down the community. As for Carol, at the time, she tried explaining to Morgan why it was necessary to kill.

Later on in the season, Carol changed and now she refuses to kill unless it is absolutely necessary for her survival. When a member of The Kingdom came to Morgan and Carol asking for help fighting the Saviors, they both said no. Morgan and Carol may be on the same side when it comes to their no-kill stance, but it is for different reasons. Lennie James spoke about their complicated relationship on The Walking Dead.

“One of the huge pleasures of being on the show is the complexities of the characters and what happens when certain characters are put together. Our show has the benefit of characters being able to change, being able to grow and be different than they were two seasons ago.”

Out of all the characters on TWD, Carol Peletier has to be the one that has gone through the most changes. When the show began, she was an abused housewife that didn’t seem to have any backbone. After Ed died, she lost her daughter, Sophia, and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) spent nearly an entire season trying to find the little girl. She was found, but it turns out she turned into a walker and was being held in Hershel’s barn. To Carol’s horror, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) had to shoot Sophia.

Later, Carol started to change for the better despite her tragic loss. She became a warrior and an incredible survivor. Her decisions have been questionable at times, such as killing prison residents who were sick to try to prevent the infection from spreading. However, she did end up saving Rick, Daryl, and the others when they were about to become human kabobs at Terminus.

“No character on our show epitomizes that more than Carol and what Melissa has done with that character. She’s completely transformed from the battered and frail housewife to a ninja killer. The best warrior that we have. Consequently, putting her together with Morgan who’s [also] gone through his transformations means that as an audience, we’re aware of their history and what’s possible between them.”

As for the future of Morgan and Carol on The Walking Dead, Lennie James couldn’t reveal too much. However, he did tease that the characters have an incredibly complex relationship. He added that it could end up going really well or terribly wrong.

“I love what the writers are doing with the relationship between Morgan and Carol because it is complex, it is possibly deep and it could go well or it could really go wrong and both of the consequences of that would be really interesting.”

Even though Morgan and Carol refused to help fight the Saviors, that may change when Jesus (Tom Payne) takes Rick to The Kingdom. Carol is not living inside the community, but has chosen to be left alone in a house nearby. Still, she will find out because Morgan will probably tell her Rick came to The Kingdom. Also, Ezekiel (Khary Payton) tends to share certain things with Carol.

It was previously teased that Rick will need more than compelling speeches to convince Ezekiel to join the fight against Negan. He doesn’t want any bloodshed, but they have a chance to be free. So far, the dealings with the Saviors have gone smoothly. However, that will change because the Saviors don’t play fair. Like they did with Alexandria, they will always demand more. It is only a matter of time before Negan and the Saviors try to take over The Kingdom or begin killing Ezekiel’s soldiers.

When this happens, will Morgan and Carol decided to join the fight? Will this be a source of more tension between the characters? When Carol finds out that Negan viciously killed Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) and Glenn (Steven Yeun), will that prompt her to get out of her current funk? Let’s hope so because Carol is the best warrior that Alexandria has and fans want her back.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC with the second half of Season 7 on February 12.

