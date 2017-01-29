Will ‘Flip Or Flop’ Be Canceled? Tarek And Christina El Moussa Want The Show To Go On After Divorce

Tarek and Christina El Moussa may be getting a divorce, but they don’t want their HGTV hit Flip or Flop to get canceled. People reports that the former couple is still pushing to keep their real estate show on the air despite the huge cheating and separation scandal that Tarek and Christina have been in the center of over the past several months.

Tarek and Christina El Moussa plan to get divorced, but they don’t plan to give up their hit TV show. What is even more shocking is that the remodeling show might actually stay on the air. As with everything TV, it’s all about the ratings, and right now, Flip or Flop ratings are going through the roof. Understandably, fans of the show (and probably everyone else) are tuning in to see if they can see signs that Tarek and Christina were having marital problems while the show taped. Others may actually be tuning in to get their fix just in case HGTV decides to pull the plug.

Right now, Flip or Flop is in its last year of the current contract HGTV holds on the show. Whether or not the remodeling show hit will return is all dependent on ratings. If recent ratings are any indication, Tarek and Christina should be back.

The Season 8 premiere of Flip or Flop aired on January 26, and according to E! Online, the HGTV show pulled in some of the highest ratings that Tarek and Christina El Moussa have seen in quite some time. Airing just one week after the Season 7 finale due to the way HGTV programming is set up, there have been no weeks without Flip or Flop in the time since the El Moussas announced that they no longer want to be married.

The Season 7 Flip or Flop finale brought in just over 2 million viewers on January 19 making it the most watched TV show on cable that night. The Season 8 premiere was just as big, and the HGTV series is not showing any indication that it might lose viewers.

A little paint action. #fliporflop ???? A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Jan 17, 2017 at 3:27pm PST

The El Moussas announced in early December that they were separating, setting off a firestorm of gossip about the reason for their split. Tarek and Christina have been married for seven years and have two children together: a 6-year old daughter named Taylor and 1-year old son Brayden.

In the wake of the Flip or Flop divorce news, HGTV has seen a jump in ratings not only for new episodes of the house remodeling show. They have also seen viewers tune in in higher numbers to see the reruns as well. It turns out that Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s cheating scandal that reportedly led to their decision to divorce is helping them keep their show on the air rather than hurting it.

In the weeks since learning that Tarek and Christina El Moussa were headed for splitsville, rumors have been pretty fierce. It turns out that there may or may not have been an issue with Tarek messing around with the kids’ nanny. Meanwhile, Christina has been accused of stepping out on Tarek with their contractor Gary Anderson. Both Tarek and Christina have denied allegations of infidelity and through their reps, have issued statements regarding the rumors with the overall message being that marriage is hard and no comment on the cheating part.

Love our crew ???? #fliporflop A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Oct 28, 2016 at 5:34pm PDT

Tarek and Christina are currently filming new episodes of Flip or Flop in concurrence with the airing of Season 8. If their ratings continue to remain strong, the show will likely stay on HGTV as long as Tarek and Christina El Moussa can stay amicable and work together based on this statement from a rep for the show.

“We admire and appreciate Tarek and Christina’s great work on Flip or Flop. When it comes to matters related to their own family, we respect their privacy and honor any decision that works best for them and their children. HGTV is currently airing episodes of Flip or Flop and the series will continue production as scheduled.”

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]