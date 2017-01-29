Bella Thorne Nude Pictures Spree: Former Disney Star Posts Revealing Photos

Bella Thorne seems to be on a spree to show off her body in her nude pictures. She has confidently and proudly posted many topless and nude selfies on her social media accounts.

Bella Thorne’s nipple piercing is already hitting headlines, and the former Disney star has revealed now that she has even said goodbye to her red hair. According to People, the actress will be seen carrying greenish-blue hair.

“It feels good and I always love funky hair colors. I always wanted blue hair, I wanted green hair, purple hair, so it’s just fun to do. I dyed it blue, just because I felt like it. My sister dyed hers pink and we just like doing it to be matching and coordinated. It was just fun. Her boyfriend did his color too. It was cool.”

I love when you smile baby ???????? #vintage #grain #tbt to the other day;) A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jan 26, 2017 at 12:03pm PST

Disney’s Shake It Up star posted her topless picture on Instagram and covered her breast with her hands. She captioned the picture saying, “Missing these red vibes #friyay #redhead #TGIT”

This is not the first-time social media is blessed with racy Bella Thorne’s pictures. Thorne constantly keeps her millions of followers engaged on her Snapchat and Instagram account.

She even did a photo shoot for Playboy and revealed that her edgy photos might make social media users uncomfortable, but she does not care. Bella Thorne revealed her entire cleavage in the pictures with a simple message that says, “No Filter.”

“People often don’t want to get to know the real you; they only want to get to know the person they think you are. For me, that means people are constantly trying to change me, every second of the day, especially on social media. I’m not fed up with social media—I understand it—but people like to comment on how my image is too edgy, that I’m too edgy, and on how they wish I looked. It’s a lot of ‘do this, don’t do that.'”

Always love switching up my hair color. What's your fav color on me? ????❤️????#greenhair #redhair #mondaymood #playboy A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Nov 28, 2016 at 12:08pm PST

Bella Thorne’s bikini photo shoot for Galore Magazine was the cherry on the cake. She revealed in her interview that she is just posting pictures that justify her life and style.

“I kind of just post my life, and It’s legit my life. I work out every single day, sometimes multiple times a day.”

The former Disney star has come out as a role model for millennials and wants to develop a true connection with them. Bella Thorne even revealed her open-minded views on sexuality.

“There’s this effort to try to shame a woman’s sexiness by pulling a cover over it, but I’m a woman who loves skin. I love skin on me, I love skin on girls, I love skin on guys. If you’re confident enough to show off your body, you should. Be confident. It can be difficult to get yourself to focus on you all the time, especially when you’re trying to transition into who you really are, but I’m not going to change for anybody else. I love staying true to me.”

During her interview with Elle Canada, Bella revealed that people expect her to be innocent since she belonged to a kid’s channel but in reality, she is open to experiments and very different from most people’s perspective.

“Because I’m from ‘the Channel,’ everyone expects me to be overly innocent, but I’m very upfront with my teenage fans. They know who I am; I’m just like them. It’s really sad that right now everything you say has to be rude, racist or sexist.”

Thorne even came out as bisexual last year after her breakup with Gregg Sulkin. She moved on with Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey. The 19-year-old actress adores her body and wants to show the world the real self.

“I hate the way the media says ‘We just want to see the real Bella; we just want her to be a regu­lar teenager,'”

Bella Thorne’s nude and topless pictures are her way to reveal herself to her fans. The confident actress will soon be seen in Rebecca Serle’s novel adaptation Famous In Love television series.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]