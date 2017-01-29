WWE News: Conor McGregor Says WWE Talks Are Still Ongoing Despite Turning Down Earlier Offer

Reports surfaced over Royal Rumble weekend that the WWE reached out to UFC champion Conor McGregor and they offered him a substantial contract to come in and work for the company at WrestleMania. This was an offer that Conor McGregor turned down, but Conor then spoke to Fox Sports and said that he is still in talks with the WWE and is interested in the opportunity.

“I’d love to go to that WWE and have a real knock. Let one of them have a real knock and see what’s what. We’ll see. There’s conversations ongoing. I’ve turned down some things, conversations still ongoing.”

This is interesting because Conor McGregor has never been shy about ripping the wrestlers in the WWE and basically said there are no real men in the locker room outside of names like Triple H and The Rock.

Conor McGregor brought the scorn of other wrestlers, who lashed out at him including Roman Reigns. Roman said Conor the size of his leg and told him to shut up. AJ Styles actually said that Conor McGregor could be successful in the WWE – if the WWE had a featherweight division.

However, when it comes to the WWE itself, they seem more than happy to bring in Conor McGregor. ESPN reported that Triple H said McGregor had everything a person needs to be successful in the WWE. It also helps that his anti-WWE stance when cutting promos for his UFC fights make Conor McGregor an immediate villain with a compelling storyline.

“He could come over, he’s got it all, man. He’s got the personality, the skills, the talk. He’s an entertainer, for sure.”

The size that Roman Reigns and AJ Styles pointed out also probably wouldn’t stop Conor McGregor from achieving WWE success. Guys like Finn Balor have been very successful at under 200 pounds. As Triple H said, you don’t have to be 300 pounds to be a star in the WWE anymore.

Triple H also pointed out how Floyd Mayweather came into the WWE a few years back and fought Big Show at WrestleMania. Mayweather received a rumored $20 million for the event and Big Show put him over like a star.

Floyd Mayweather weighs 151 pounds and still legitimately broke Big Show’s nose with a punch leading into WrestleMania. Mayweather even won his WrestleMania match. Conor McGregor weights slightly more than Floyd so he should be able to legitimately put on a good show if he comes to the WWE.

Of course, one of the things that might stand in the way of Conor McGregor taking the huge WWE payday for WrestleMania is Floyd Mayweather. Conor still wants to fight Floyd in an MMA vs. boxer match, although money is standing in the way there. ESPN reported that Conor McGregor said he thinks the Mayweather fight could happen.

“That fight is being more than explored. That fight has been in the works for a while now. It’s a fight the people want. It’s the fight I want.”

Floyd Mayweather even said he wants to fight Conor McGregor as well although Floyd wants a $100 million payday and that isn’t likely to happen. UFC president Dana White offered $25 million to each fighter plus a cut of the take to fight in the UFC but he also said that there is really no chance they will ever fight.

However, when it comes to Conor McGregor doing something with the WWE, the chances are very high. The WWE has always paid big money to bring in stars like Ronda Rousey, Floyd Mayweather, Lawrence Taylor, and more over the years. There is already a match this year at WrestleMania between Big Show and Shaquille O’Neal.

Conor McGregor will show up in the WWE one day. The only question is when and how much the WWE will pay him for the appearance.

