NFL Pro Bowl 2017 Live Stream: How To Watch Online, TV Channel, Odds, And AFC Vs. NFC Roster Updates

On Sunday evening, the NFL Pro Bowl 2017 live stream will be among the featured sports entertainment with plenty of fans watching. This year’s edition of the game returns to the AFC vs. NFC format, with Camping World Stadium in Florida serving as the host venue. Among the stars who will be in action for today’s televised and live streaming NFL “All-Star” game will be the Dallas Cowboys’ rookie duo of quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliot for the NFC, with Broncos defensive wiz Von Miller, Chiefs specialist Tyreek Hill, and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr among players to watch for the AFC.

In recent editions of the Pro Bowl, there were All-Pro legends of the game such as Deion Sanders and Michael Irvin drafting their respective teams to compete in the big game. However, the format has switched back to its more “old school” look, pitting teams of AFC players against teams of NFC players. While it doesn’t necessarily carry the luster of the Super Bowl next Sunday, it still features some of the top talents in the game taking the field. As mentioned, the exciting tandem that made Dallas a hit this past season were both selected as starters for the game.

Beyond this year’s Super Bowl teams, Prescott and Elliott were certainly among the biggest stories of the 2016-17 NFL season. Both rookies stepped in admirably to help guide Dallas to the top overall seed in the NFC. In their first attempt at a run at the Super Bowl, Dallas ultimately fell to a more experienced Aaron Rodgers with a huge play late to set up a field goal for the Packers. However, it’s quite clear that Prescott is ready for the Cowboys’ leadership role at quarterback. He’s even received praise from one of the other NFC veterans he was chosen to start over.

As Star-Telegram reported recently, Prescott said he’s excited for the trip to the Pro Bowl to be around one of his idols, the New Orleans Saints’ Drew Brees. While Dak was surprised he was chosen over Brees to start, the Saints’ quarterback has admiration for the rookie.

Brees mentioned what impressed him most about watching Prescott over the course of his first season in the league.

“He’s a cool customer. He has a presence about him that is hard to explain. It’s a confidence, but also you can tell he’s got leadership ability. He has got a lot of things going for him.”

Brees, whose Saints failed to qualify for this year’s postseason, was named to the NFC roster as a replacement for the guy who happens to be playing in the Super Bowl next Sunday. He’ll have the roster spot previously slotted for the Atlanta Falcons’ Matt Ryan, according to NJ.com.

Today’s game features several other key roster replacements for the AFC and NFC squads. As mentioned, Brees is one of the other NFC quarterbacks, along with Kirk Cousins of the Washington Redskins who replaces Aaron Rodgers of the Packers. Ryan and Rodgers played just last weekend with the Falcons snatching a huge victory to get to Super Bowl 51. That means their quarterback and other roster members are choosing to rest for the bigger game which is clearly the smart decision.

Other key NFC replacements include running back Jordan Howard from the Chicago Bears who takes over for the Cardinals’ David Johnson, while the Eagles’ Darren Sproles was named to replace Devonta Freeman of the Atlanta Falcons. For the wide receiver spot, Seattle’s Doug Baldwin steps in for Larry Fitzgerald and the Cowboys’ Dez Bryant is on the field for Julio Jones of the Falcons. That could give Dak Prescott a familiar target for his first Pro Bowl appearance. Bryant is slated to play in his second-straight edition of the game and will make his fourth overall appearance.

Over on the AFC side, three quarterbacks were named as roster replacements. Philip Rivers of the San Diego Chargers takes Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s place, while Derek Carr of the Oakland Raiders takes over for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Alex Smith. In tough shoes to fill, the Cincinnati Bengals’ Andy Dalton was named to replace the New England Patriots’ Tom Brady on the AFC roster.

For the AFC running backs, Melvin Gordon of the Chargers is replacing Le’Veon Bell of the Steelers, and Jay Ayaji of the Dolphins is replacing LeSean McCoy of the Bills. The Broncos Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders replace Antonio Brown and Amari Cooper (Raiders), respectively, while Jarvis Landry of the Dolphins steps in for A.J. Green of the Bengals. Those are just some of the key replacements for tonight’s game, with full rosters available at the NFL.com website.

Regarding the Pro Bowl odds this year, Vegas Insider has the NFC listed as four or 4-1/2 point favorites to win tonight as of this report. The over/under is set at a whopping 80 points at some sports books, showing just how much defense will be played in this annual tradition. However, it can still be fun to watch some of the crazy plays made by future talents in the game. These may very well be the stars of the future competing for Super Bowl championships, much like the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons this year.

NFL Pro Bowl 2017 Details

Date: Sunday, January 29

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Online: WatchESPN, NFL Game Pass

Radio: Sirius XM

Odds: NFC -4-1/2, O/U 80 points

Sunday night’s NFL Pro Bowl will get started at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. Viewers will be able to watch on live television via their ESPN channel. Live streaming is available for cable and satellite customers through their WatchESPN website or compatible mobile apps by signing in. NFL Game Pass will also have live online coverage, while SlingTV is a free option for non-customers. New signups for the SlingTV service can try out the subscription-based service for a week and enjoy ESPN, ESPN2, and several other streaming live channels.

Who will win the 2017 edition of the NFL Pro Bowl? Which players will have standout performances in this contest ahead of Super Bowl 51?

[Featured Image by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images]