WWE News: Roman Reigns Given Advice From Bill Goldberg Heading Into ‘Royal Rumble’

The biggest WWE return in 2016 came when Bill Goldberg showed up on Monday Night Raw and challenged Brock Lesnar to a match and then winning that match in just around two minutes. Seeing the former WCW star in the WWE again was surreal, but some wrestlers are taking advantage of the situation. Roman Reigns appeared on the Cheap Heat podcast and said that Goldberg had given him some ideas to utilize.

Both Roman Reigns and Bill Goldberg have similar wrestling styles, both relying on power and both using the spear as a major part of their offense. However, while he gets a lot of flack from the fans, Roman Reigns is actually a much more well-rounded wrestler than Goldberg.

However, that doesn’t mean that Goldberg doesn’t have some ideas that Roman Reigns could utilize to help get him over with the fans, something Bill had no problems with in WCW.

“He mentioned a couple different ideas that he [has] had that he just didn’t get to use back in his day. But it seems like his days aren’t numbered. He seems like he’s doing well and thriving, so I’m sure he’s going to have an opportunity to use [the ideas]. I think he’s probably regretting giving me ideas.”

From the way Roman Reigns was talking, it sounds like he believes that Bill Goldberg might be around a lot longer than many expected. Originally, he was supposed to be back for one match – the Survivor Series match against Brock Lesnar.

However, Goldberg beat Lesnar in quick fashion, and the WWE had already signed the former WCW champion to a longer deal that lasts through WrestleMania, where the rematch with Lesnar is supposed to take place. Could the Roman Reigns comment mean that Goldberg might be sticking around even longer?

Back to the advice that Roman Reigns received, he said that he might not think too much about it because he likes the way his career has gone so far. Reigns even said recently that he thinks his character is working even with all the boos because he gets a loud reaction whether hey are cheers or boos.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Goldberg also stood up for Roman Reigns and admitted that he was impressed with the young star.

“I feel really bad that anyone would go out there and boo him based not off of not liking him or his ability, but just based upon the situation. His look, his work, his enthusiasm, and what he puts into his craft — Roman is a professional.”

Tonight at the Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns battles Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship with Chris Jericho in a shark cage hanging above the ring. The original rumors were that Reigns would win the title and Owens would move into a feud with Jericho after losing the belt. Roman Reigns would then start feuding with Braun Strowman.

However, new rumors indicate that Owens might keep the title while Roman ends up moving into a possible three-way match with Goldberg and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, something the WWE has set up over the past few weeks with face-offs in the ring.

Tonight, the Road to WrestleMania will become clearer when the winner of the Royal Rumble match itself will be determined as well as the eventual results of the WWE Universal Championship feud. Where Roman Reigns and Bill Goldberg goes from here will be the biggest topic heading into the biggest WWE show of the year.

[Featured Image by WWE]