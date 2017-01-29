Do Not Delete Uber: Why You Should Support Donald Trump’s Travel Ban

The following article is entirely the opinion of Sounak Mukhopadhyay and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

#DeleteUber is trending on social media right now. The car rental service is under fire soon after Donald Trump signed an executive order to impose a travel ban on people traveling from seven Muslim-majority countries. The countries which fall under the said ban are Yemen, Somalia, Sudan, Libya, Iran, Iraq, and Syria. People are deleting Uber’s mobile app as an act of protest. If you are wondering why Uber has to suffer because of Trump’s policies, here is the reason.

Why People Are Deleting Uber

Soon after Donald Trump signed the controversial executive order, more than 100 travelers with valid visa went into trouble while they were in the middle of their entry to the United States. Among them were two Iraqi travelers who were detained at JFK airport. The New York City Taxi Worker’s Alliance refused to pick up passengers at the airport to express solidarity. Uber, on the other hand, saw it as an opportunity to pick up business. It suspended surge pricing and lowered the ride cost. It soon suffered a backlash on social media. #DeleteUber started trending as people apparently started deleting the app.

Many people want to delete Uber app as a sign of protest, not only against the car rental company but also against the travel ban. If you are one of those who are against the ban, you may like to take note of the arguments for the policy and rethink your stance. Here are some reasons why Donald Trump is right in his way to impose the ban.

Germany’s Open-Door Migrant Policy Is “Wrong”

Germany has been one nation that opened its doors to migrants. Most of those came from Syria. People from the war-torn country have been desperately trying to find a better place to restart their life. German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s open-door policy was a controversial one. While many other EU countries closed its doors to the migrants, Merkel was extremely open about it. However, Merkel’s policy found opposition in her own country. German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble said on Sunday that the policy was a mistake. “We politicians are human; we also make mistakes,” he said. “But one can at least learn from them.” By imposing the travel ban, Donald Trump may be thinking ahead and saving the United States from further trouble.

It’s Not A Muslim Ban

Delete Uber if you want to but, unlike what some activists are trying to promote it to be, Donald Trump’s travel ban is not a “Muslim ban.” Most of the other Muslim majority countries do not fall under the ban. Major Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates and Qatar are not under the ban. It is incorrect to view this policy as a racist one.

The Inconvenience Due To The Ban Is Insignificant

The decision to delete Uber may have attracted many users. But, the real issue may have been overhyped. Donald Trump’s travel ban is going to affect only a handful. According to White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, only one percent people are affected by this at the moment. She said 325,000 traveled to the United States and only 300 people are affected by the travel ban.

“In terms of the upside being greater protection of our borders, of our people, it’s a small price to pay.”

Homeland Security Will Execute It Anyway

No matter what people think about it, the Department of Homeland Security is going to ensure Trump’s travel ban is executed properly. “The Department of Homeland Security will comply with judicial orders; faithfully enforce our immigration laws, and implement President Trump’s Executive Orders to ensure that those entering the United States do not pose a threat to our country or the American people,” Breitbart News quoted the agency’s statement.

It Does Not Come As A Surprise

The decision to delete Uber may be personal. But, Donald Trump is going to take some decisions which may not please many people. The country has elected him to be the president, and it should trust his judgment. These are the policies he has been talking about all this time. This does not come as a surprise.

Not every government policy is a popular one. There are many decisions that a U.S. president has to take. Many of those decisions will not make everyone happy. However, as the leader of such a powerful nation, the U.S. president must take tough decisions. The consequences of the decision should not be judged immediately. How effective Donald Trump’s policies are should be judged in the long term. History will decide how much difference he made with his decisions like this travel ban.

[Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]