‘Dance Moms’ Chloe Lukasiak Return: Will Maddie Ziegler Follow Suit?

Chloe Lukasiak is officially returning to Dance Moms Season 7 several years after she left the reality series. This much-awaited comeback begs the question on whether or not her fellow Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC) member and fan-favorite Maddie Ziegler could follow suit.

Ziegler left the series after the previous season, but she is already deeply missed by fans. She has been very busy ever since she parted ways with the ALDC. For starters, she went on to become the youngest judge in So You Think You Can Dance and appeared in several films such as Colin Trevorrow’s The Book of Henry.

Maddie also just finished her a month-long Australian tour with younger sister, MacKenzie Ziegler. Last year, she was on the road with singer and her good friend Sia for the SIA Nostalgic for the Present Tour in North America, each show sold out. The former Dance Moms star was also part of last year’s animated musical fantasy adventure, Ballerina, which also starred Elle Fanning.

The young dancing superstar also started a clothing line called Maddie Style. As if that was not enough, Ziegler is also working on a new book called The Maddie Diaries, which hits the shelves this March. She shared a sneak peek of the project on Instagram.

Check out this special sneak peek of my book, The Maddie Diaries, out March 7th. I can’t believe it’s almost here! I hope you all ❤ it. I had so much fun working on it! A photo posted by Maddie Ziegler (@maddieziegler) on Jan 25, 2017 at 1:01pm PST

Maddie is also looking to increase her social media presence even more, having recently created a YouTube account where fans can get updates on what she is up to. With all that said, the 14-year-old star will definitely be a very busy girl.

Ziegler left Dance Moms last year after being part of the show since its beginning in 2010. In an interview with Seventeen,Maddie admitted that it was getting “too stressful” especially the cutthroat competition.

“I feel like I had so much more pressure on me to be the best in the room.”

So far, no Season 7 spoilers from reliable tipster Dance Moms Reacts suggest that Maddie Ziegler will be part of the filmed episodes. Chloe Lukasiak, on the other hand, will make a surprise appearance in an upcoming installment. Her return is expected to have many jaws dropping including the mothers and her ALDC friends.

As for Ziegler, she may not have any time to be back on the show anyway with all the things going on for her. It also appears that even though she has been grinding nonstop after leaving the Lifetime series, Maddie is currently taking it easy after concluding the abovementioned tour in the land down under.

we don't wanna get up 🙁 A photo posted by Maddie Ziegler (@maddieziegler) on Jan 28, 2017 at 9:59am PST

Dance Moms, however, could be in trouble not due to Maddie Ziegler’s absence but due to host Abby Lee Miller’s legal issues, which could lead to two and a half years of prison time. Because of this, there were rumors going around that the current season of the series might be its final.

It is being reported that due to Miller’s current problem with the court after being indicted for bankruptcy fraud and a currency violation, Dance Moms might be ultimately cancelled. This means that if the show gets axed after Season 7, Maddie might not get the same chance that Chloe Lukasiak got to come back.

It is important to note that Ziegler has not talked about returning to the series, which is no surprise seeing that her exit from it is still a bit fresh. It is a different case for Lukasiak, who left the show after the fourth season.

Dance Moms will return to the small screen with a brand new episode, “Breathless in Denver,” this Tuesday, January 31 on Lifetime. Here, Nia Sioux, Kalani Hilliker and Kendall Vertes will clash in one category and only one of them will reign supreme.

As for Maddie Ziegler, Dance Moms fans could only hope that the show could stay on the air long enough to see her back with the ALDC.

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images]