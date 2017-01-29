Mama June’s New Look: ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’ Star Drops Pounds, Debuts Stunning Transformation

“Mama June” has a new look, but she’s keeping it under wraps, for the time being.

As The Mirror reports, “Mama June” Shannon, 37, has long been battling her weight. The former star of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo at one time weighed over 400 pounds. Last year, she managed to drop 150 pounds after she underwent a tummy tuck on the E! series Botched, but that was just a temporary fix. Now, with some personal and professional ugliness behind her (more on that in a moment), Mama June is ready to take off even more weight, and in the process, undergo a total personal transformation that will extend beyond just her looks.

In her latest return to reality TV, Mama June will undergo weight loss surgery for the new show Mama June: From Not To Hot, which will detail the former beauty pageant mother’s weight loss, as well as personal emotional transformation thanks to a strong support system from her family, according to People.

Over the course of seven one-hour episodes, fans will get to see Mama June transform from an overweight, emotionally damaged woman to a strong, confident woman who may finally be turning the corner on her battle with her weight. A few teased images from the upcoming series show Mama June on a hospital bed, preparing to be rolled into the surgery room.

Her kids are both happy for her and worried. Eldest daughter Pumpkin, for example, tells her “I don’t want you to look different!”

“I know ya’ll are worried about me not coming back.”

As anyone who has undergone weight-loss surgery will tell you, however, the surgery is only the beginning of the process. It must be followed by diet management, exercise, and emotional support. Mama June: From Not To Hot will show June as she undergoes intense workouts and gets the emotional support she needs.

“When I’m done, I’m not even going to recognize my own self in the mirror.”

For those not familiar with “Mama June” Shannon, she is the mother of Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Shannon, the breakout star of TLC’s Toddlers and Tiaras, TLC’s look into the world of child beauty pageants. Honey Boo Boo and her mom were both beloved by the fans for their dimwitted country charm, silly sayings (“I’ll holla for a dolla!”) and their over-the-top antics.

In 2014, at the height of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo‘s popularity, Shanon’s world came crashing apart. News broke that she was romantically involved with Anthony McDaniel, Sr., a convicted sex offender. Making matters worse, Anna Shannon Cardwell, Mama June’s oldest daughter, confirmed to Huffington Post that she (Anna) was the child McDaniel had victimized, when she was 8-years-old.

Mama June herself denied those rumors, as did her other daughters. Nevertheless, TLC washed their hands of the whole mess and canceled Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

In From Not To Hot, Mama June will be focusing on being her true self without the influence of unsavory men in her life. She’s moving on from her ex-husband, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, who had cheated on her. As of this writing, it’s not clear what has become of Anthony McDaniel.

With the help of Alana and another daughter, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, Mama June will re-enter the dating world after she gets word that “Sugar Bear” is himself getting ready to walk down the aisle with another woman.

Mama June: From Not To Hot debuts on Feb. 24, 2017 at 10 p.m. Eastern Time on WeTV.

