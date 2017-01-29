‘Delete Uber’ And ‘Stop President Bannon’ Trending On Twitter – Lyft Gives $1 Million To ACLU To Fight Trump’s #MuslimBan

President Donald Trump’s Muslim ban caused more than 80,000 tweets to be published to Twitter regarding JFK International Airport on Saturday, January 28, as reported by the Inquisitr. The backlash against Mr. Trump’s so-dubbed “Protection Of The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States” executive order caused cab drivers in New York to refuse to pick up or drop off passengers at JFK International Airport. In the wake of executive order being implemented, the #MuslimBan hashtag began trending on Twitter. According to Heavy, Uber still operated during the New York Taxi drivers strike, and as such, the term “delete Uber” is trending on Twitter, as seen in the below Twitter Moment. The Twitter Moment shows plenty of people who have vowed to delete the Uber app, using the #deleteUber hashtag to show screenshots of them deleting Uber from their phones, and vowing to use Lyft instead.

People are deleting Uber for breaking the NYC taxi drivers' strike at JFK. https://t.co/okFRymMxNc — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) January 29, 2017

Meanwhile, in the midst of the melee of people deleting the Uber app from their phones, Lyft has swooped in and promised to donate $1 million to the ACLU in order to fight Mr. Trump’s ban on certain predominantly Muslim countries. Those that disagree with Uber’s seeming relationship with President Trump — with the CEO of Uber acting as one of Mr. Trump’s executive advisers, as reported by the Inquisitr — will likely flock to Lyft as their go-to riding-sharing app. It will be interesting to see how each side of the political stance will have an effect upon the gross sales of both Lyft and Uber in the wake of the #deleteUber and #boycottUber movements.

Lyft pledges $1 million ACLU donation in response to Trump's #MuslimBan https://t.co/s7AClyA2Iu — mezzha (@mezzha) January 29, 2017

Beyond the #deleteUber movement, the #StopPresidentBannon hashtag is a top trending item on Twitter. As seen in the above photo, Mr. Trump spoke on the phone in the Oval Office while National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, center, and chief strategist Steve Bannon, right, sat in the White House, on Saturday, January 28. People on social media began calling Bannon “President Bannon” for several reasons. Some are calling him President Bannon because they believe Bannon is the real power behind President Trump, pushing Bannon’s agenda with the Muslim ban. Others are trying to play into what they believe is President Trump’s ego — and by calling Bannon “President Bannon,” those individuals are hoping Mr. Trump will get rid of “President Bannon” so as not to have someone in power over Mr. Trump, competing with his power.

Trump gives National Security Council seat to ex-Breitbart chief Steve Bannon https://t.co/RXWVumjkj2 #StopPresidentBannon — Renee' Martin (@sachikoko) January 29, 2017

As seen in the above tweet from Guardian, the fact that Mr. Trump awarded “President Bannon” with a National Security Council seat is causing controversy, all due to the controversy surrounding Mr. Bannon himself. The former Brietbart chief has been criticized for being aligned with a so-called alt-right publication. Some of the tweets being published to Twitter under the #StopPresidentBannon hashtag can be read below. Many of those tweets are using #StopPresidentBannon because they feel that Mr. Bannon is pushing a hateful and racist agenda via President Trump.

