Apple CEO Tim Cook Speaks Out Against Trump’s Immigration Orders

Apple CEO, Tim Cook, has spoken out against U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent action against immigrants and refugees. Many organizations and groups have protested President Trump’s decision to sign the executive order on Friday, temporarily barring immigrants (from seven Muslim countries) and refugees from entering the country. President Trump said that this particular order was designed to prohibit radical terrorists from entering the United States. But the decision also consequently puts a temporary blanket ban for any refugee trying to enter the United States of America. Tim Cook sent a memo to Apple employees worldwide on Saturday, where he wrote:

“I’ve heard from many of you who are deeply concerned about the executive order issued yesterday. I share your concerns. It is not a policy we support.”

Cook wrote in the memo that Apple will continue to welcome everyone, regardless of their national background.

“Apple is open. Open to everyone, no matter where they come from, which language they speak, who they love or how they worship. Our employees represent the finest talent in the world, and our team hails from every corner of the globe.”

Cook wrote that Apple’s HR, Legal and Security team were in the process of assessing which of its employees will be affected by President Trump’s immigration and refugee ban. He wrote that Apple would do everything to support these employees. Cook also wrote that Apple had contacted the White House explaining how this decision would affect the people working in the company. “As I’ve said many times, diversity makes our team stronger,” Cook wrote while urging all Apple employees to empathize with and support their co-workers.

Cook ended the memo with a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King: “We may have all come on different ships, but we are in the same boat now.”

Trump’s decision has faced a lot of backlash from leaders of the tech industry, with the likes of Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lyft CEO Logan Green, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, among others, expressing their disapproval of President Trump’s Refugee Ban and Immigration Restriction.

Many have criticized Trump’s decision for being biased against Muslims. A vocal critic of the president’s decision to bar Muslim immigrants has been former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. Albright, who came to the U.S. with her family as a refugee from Czechoslovakia in 1948, fleeing persecution by the Communist government, points out that “by specifically targeting Muslim-majority countries for these immigration bans, and by expressing a clear preference for refugees who are religious minorities,” there was no question that Trump’s order was biased against Muslims.

“And when one faith is targeted, it puts us all at risk.”

Trump signed the decision to indefinitely bar all Syrian Refugees from entering the U.S. He also put a 120-day bar on refugees from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. No visa will be issued to citizens of these Muslim-majority countries for the next 30 days. Trump called this decision “a measure to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of America,” explicitly specifying, “We don’t want them here.” Trump paid homage to the victims of the September 11 attacks, dedicating this decision to them.

“We don’t want to admit the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas. We only want to admit those that support our country and love, deeply, our people.”

President Trump also signed an executive order on Friday for rebuilding the military, according to Trump, “to build new planes, new ships, tools and resources.” Trump justified his decision with the following statement.

“As we prepare our budget request for Congress, our military strength will be questioned by no one and neither will our dedication to peace. And we do want peace.”

