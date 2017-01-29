Chuck Schumer On Cusp Of Crying: Tears Up Over Donald Trump’s Ban [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Senator Chuck Schumer offered an emotional speech over Donald Trump’s ban, causing him to choke back his tears while getting his words out. Trump’s ban is causing chaos in the airports around the nation, along with water works from Schumer and the dramatic use of the Statue of Liberty in speeches today. Schumer actually appeared to shed tears while on camera over Trump’s temporary ban on immigration and refugee resettlement. You can see that he tried to contain himself, but when Schumer called Trump’s executive order “mean-spirited and un-American,” he was on the cusp of a good cry.

It appears that tears are becoming a theme with Schumer regarding the ban put in place by Trump. Before Schumer was reduced to tears as he spoke on Friday, the Senator described one of America’s monuments with tears streaming down her cheeks. Schumer said, “Tears are running down the cheeks of the Statue of Liberty tonight as a grand tradition of America, welcoming immigrants, that has existed since America was founded has been stomped upon, ” according to the Washington Examiner.

Sen. Chuck Schumer becomes emotional speaking against Pres. Trump's immigration order, calling it "mean-spirited and un-American." pic.twitter.com/NkhUdpaNyV — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 29, 2017

Schumer called for a reversal of President Trump’s executive order, which puts a halt to immigration and the taking in of refugees. Senator Schumer lambasted President Trump after the signing of that executive order on Friday. Another Democrat joined in on the theme of tears when she too painted the Statue of Liberty as a woman crying over Trump’s temporary order.

Nancy Pelosi was also in a dramatic mood on Friday when she said, “As the Statue of Liberty holds her torch of welcome high, there are tears in her eyes as she sees how low this administration has stooped in its callousness toward mothers and children escaping war-torn Syria.” A New York judge blocked part of the president’s actions as a way of alleviating the problems of detainees in the airports.

People who arrived in the U.S. after the ban was put in place found themselves in a red tape mess. The judge’s ruling only stopped the government from deporting the individuals back to their countries. According to the New York Times the judge’s ruling “stopped short of letting them into the country or issuing a broader ruling on the constitutionality of Mr. Trump’s actions.”

Trump’s executive order temporarily halts refugees from Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, and Libya from entering the U.S. for the next 90 days. The U.S. resettlement program is halted for 120 days, and the order bans Syrian refugees from the nation indefinitely.

Schumer’s tears did not interfere with what he wanted to say, as he made himself very clear when he called Trump’s executive order “one of the most backward” and “nasty” that Trump has issued. According to Politico, Schumer and his Democrat peers are trying to undo Trump’s ban by introducing legislature as quickly as they possibly can.

Some might say if Schumer and his political peers vowed to move this quickly when the Democrats had their president in the White House their party might still be running things today. A spokesperson for Senator Schumer reports that the bill to overturn Trump’s order is “currently being drafted.”

It didn’t take long for the social media sites to pick up on Schumer’s tears, with the term “crocodile tears,” being used a few times to describe this dramatic performance by the Senator. Here’s what some on Twitter had to say about Senator Schumer:

Schumer’s reaction is just a small part of the backlash from Donald Trump’s immigrant ban this weekend. While Schumer and the Democrats scurry to get something together trying to put the kibosh on Trump’s plan, the airports are filling up with protesters. They are demonstrating due to the people who have been detained after landing on flights. These detained folks left their departure locations coming into the U.S. legally, but mid-flight the ban was put in place, and they were stuck in the red tape mess.

