Best Movies To Binge-Watch On Netflix Come The Month Of Love 2017

The month of love (aka February) is just around the corner and Netflix has got you covered for all your binge-watching movie needs with your hubby come next weekend.

What better way to spend your February 2017 weekends than to curl up on the couch and watch a bunch of romantic comedies, heart-warming flicks, and just all-around top-notch movies with your special someone? If you have Netflix, you’ll know that Netflix brings ’round a number of movies for streaming, which are available for a certain period of time. So if you’ve got the month of February booked with movie marathons with your girl friends, your family, or your partner, here are the best movies coming to Netflix this February 2017 that you shouldn’t miss before they’re gone.

Babe and Babe: Pig in the City

It’s impossible you haven’t heard of this bad boy. If you’re having a nice quiet family time this coming weekend, you should definitely watch these two family-friendly flicks back-to-back. A throwback to the 90s’ movie feels, these two movies coming to Netflix will surely bring a wave of nostalgia for the older folks and bring a new insight to the younger ones.

Babe follows the story of an orphaned pig named Babe, who wants to be a sheepdog. Babe has been one of the game-changers in the movie industry in its time, developed for nearly seven years (talking-animal visual effects were golden at that time) and nominated and awarded in several award-giving bodies such as the Academy Awards and the Golden Globe Awards. Because of its success, a sequel was produced entitled Babe: Pig in the City, which was also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song. Mental Floss notes a fun fact about the making of Babe: there were a total of 970 animals used in the film, including pigs, dogs, cats, cows, horses, ducks, goats, mice, pigeons, and sheep.

Babe and Babe: Pig in the City will be available on Netflix starting February 1.

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas and Corpse Bride

Don’t let Tim Burton fool you. If you think animated films are for kids, Corpse Bride and The Nightmare Before Christmas will prove you wrong. Corpse Bride and The Nightmare Before Christmas may be quite old (stop-motion animated films in 2005 and 1993, respectively) but their charms have definitely stood the test of time. Corpse Bride features the voice of talented actors Johnny Depp as male protagonist Victor Van Dort and Helena Bonham Carter as female protagonist Emily, the corpse bride. The Nightmare Before Christmas features the voices of Academy Award nominee Chris Sarandon (speaking voice) and singer-songwriter Danny Elfman (singing voice) as Jack Skellington, and Academy Award winner Catherine O’Hara as the love interest of Jack.

Corpse Bride, rated 83 percent and certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes, features the story of Victor who accidentally proposes to a corpse bride Emily, who then whisks him to the Land of the Dead. Without spoiling more about this unique love and fantasy story, Corpse Bride, in a nutshell, is a beautiful and heart-warming story about relationships, deceptions, and true love.

The Nightmare Before Christmas, rated 94 percent and certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes, features Pumpkin King Jack Skellington, who decides to bring Christmas to Halloween Town and bring Halloween to Christmas Town. It’s quite a roller-coaster of adventure with Santa getting hostaged, Jack’s love interest trying to stop him from taking over Christmas, and a coffin-shaped sleigh pulled by skeletal reindeer that delivers ghastly gifts on Christmas Eve.

Corpse Bride and The Nightmare Before Christmas will be available on Netflix starting February 1.

From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story

The LGBT movement is getting a better foothold in the society, thanks, also, in part, to the efforts of film and television. From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story is an official selection and a winner in a great number of international film festivals in 2015 such as the Anchorage International Film Festival, Frameline San Francisco International LGBTQ Film Festival, Camden International Film Festival, AFI Docs Film Festival, and more.

A quick look at the official website ofFrom This Day Forward gives a synopsis of the film.

“From This Day Forward is a moving portrayal of an American family coping with one of the most intimate of transformations. When director Sharon Shattuck’s father came out as transgender and changed her name to Trisha, Sharon was in the awkward throes of middle school. Her father’s transition to female was difficult for her straight-identified mother, Marcia, to accept, but her parents stayed together. As the Shattucks reunite to plan Sharon’s wedding, she seeks a deeper understanding of how her parents’ marriage survived the radical changes that threatened to tear them apart.

From This Day Forward will be available on Netflix starting February 1.

Elvira I Will Give You My Life But I’m Using It

Titles are a lot of things when deciding which movies to watch and this drama filled with laughter, melancholy, and comedy is brought to incredible heights because of the excellent performance of Emmy-nominated Mexican actress Cecilia Suárez.

What is Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It about? Rotten Tomatoes writes as follows.

“Elvira’s husband goes out to buy a pack of cigarettes, and never comes back. The 40-year-old mother of two young children frantically hunts for clues. Erratically taking things into her own hands, Elvira turns into an amateur sleuth on a relentless and hysterical quest to discover what happened. As Elvira begins to unravel secrets about the husband she thought she knew, her own repressed identity begins to unravel before her.”

Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It will be available on Netflix starting February 5.

Me, Myself and Her

Netflix has done a pretty good job of introducing international home-brews to the Netflix-streaming public and Me, Myself and Her is another international entry we should be thanking Netflix for. Me, Myself and Her(Io e Lei in its native dialect) is an Italian story between two women in their 50s which will lead you on drama-comedy rollercoaster featuring protagonists Federica (Margherita Buy) and Marina (Sabrina Ferilli). There is domestic drama, career decisions, and a lot of temptations. But after five years of living and breathing together, there is still much to discover about themselves and their relationship. However, Federica and Marina are both fighters, and they will fight for their love, which makes Me, Myself and Her a must-see, if anything.

Me Myself and Her will be available on Netflix starting February 6.

I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore

Another thing that’s great with Netflix is that it brings hard-to-watch movies which only ever get featured in film festivals to the public. Another movie that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 19, 2017, I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore is a one-of-a-kind film that can mix comedy, crime, and thriller in a really unique way. The movie has garnered an overwhelmingly positive reception from critics at the Sundance and a 94 percent rating over at Rotten Tomatoes.

A Sundance review of I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore at Movies and Mayhem writes the following about the film.

“I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore follows the story of Ruth (Melanie Lynskey), a woman who is constantly losing faith in humanity and wonders if there’s really a purpose to life. These feelings only escalate when her house gets robbed and local law enforcement doesn’t seem too concerned in solving her case and helping her find justice. She ends up finding an unlikely partner in her neighbor (Elijah Wood) and the two decide to take the law into their own hands and teach the people responsible a lesson.”

I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore will be available on Netflix starting February 24.

