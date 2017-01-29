Y Combinator President Sam Altman Speaks Out Against Trump’s Immigration Orders

Y Combinator President Sam Altman has denounced U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent action against immigrants and refugees. Many organizations and groups have protested President Trump’s decision to sign the executive order on Friday, temporarily barring immigrants (from seven Muslim countries) and refugees from entering the country. President Trump said that this particular order was designed to prohibit radical terrorists from entering the United States. But the decision also consequently puts a temporary blanket ban for any refugee trying to enter the United States of America. Sam Altman attended the Airport protest in San Francisco on Saturday night, where he briefly spoke with Forbes magazine’s Ryan Mac.

“I hope this will be one of the defining moments where people came together against this administration. This is an unacceptable action and we need to make our voices heard.”

Earlier in the weekend, Sam Altman had written a blog post regarding the same matter titled “Time to Take a Stand”.

“It is time for tech companies to start speaking up about some of the actions taken by President Trump’s administration.”

In his blog post, Altman says that Trump’s controversial order, titled “Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States”, “is tantamount to a Muslim ban and requires objection”. Altman says that even though he is in favor of safety and rules targeting a specific religious group “is the wrong solution”. He calls this action a step further towards “a further reduction in rights”.

“The precedent of invalidating already-issued visas and green cards should be extremely troubling for immigrants of any country or for anyone who thinks their contributions to the US are important. This is not just a Muslim ban. This is a breach of America’s contract with all the immigrants in the nation.”

Trump’s decision has faced a lot of backlash from leaders of the tech industry, with the likes of Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lyft CEO Logan Green, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, among others, expressing their disapproval of President Trump’s Refugee Ban and Immigration Restriction. Google co-founder and Alphabet President Sergey Brin was also spotted protesting against the decision at San Francisco Airport on Saturday night. He reportedly told Forbes magazine’sRyan Mac that he was there because he “was a refugee” too.

Many have criticized Trump’s decision for being biased against Muslims. A vocal critic of the president’s decision to bar Muslim immigrants has been former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. Albright, who came to the U.S. with her family as a refugee from Czechoslovakia in 1948, fleeing persecution by the Communist government, points out that “by specifically targeting Muslim-majority countries for these immigration bans, and by expressing a clear preference for refugees who are religious minorities,” there was no question that Trump’s order was biased against Muslims.

“And when one faith is targeted, it puts us all at risk.”

Trump signed the decision to indefinitely bar all Syrian Refugees from entering the U.S. He also put a 120-day bar on refugees from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. No visa will be issued to citizens of these Muslim-majority countries for the next 30 days. Trump called this decision “a measure to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of America,” explicitly specifying, “We don’t want them here.” Trump paid homage to the victims of the September 11 attacks, dedicating this decision to them.

“We don’t want to admit the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas. We only want to admit those that support our country and love, deeply, our people.”

I promise that our administration will ALWAYS have your back. We will ALWAYS be with you! pic.twitter.com/D0aOWhOH4X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2017

President Trump also signed an executive order on Friday for rebuilding the military, according to Trump, “to build new planes, new ships, tools and resources.” Trump justified his decision with the following statement.

“As we prepare our budget request for Congress, our military strength will be questioned by no one and neither will our dedication to peace. And we do want peace.”

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]