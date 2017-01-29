Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Speaks Out Against President Trump’s Immigration Orders

Travis Kalanick, CEO of the transportation network company Uber, has spoken out against U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order against immigrants and refugees. Many organizations and groups have protested President Trump’s decision to sign the executive order on Friday, temporarily barring immigrants (from seven Muslim countries) and refugees from entering the country. President Trump said that this particular order was designed to prohibit radical terrorists from entering the United States. However, the decision also consequently puts a temporary blanket ban for any refugee trying to enter the United States of America. Travis Kalanick sent an email to all Uber employees.

“While every government has their own immigration controls, allowing people from all around the world to come here and make America their home has largely been the U.S.’s policy since its founding. That means this ban will impact many innocent people—an issue that I will raise this coming Friday when I go to Washington for President Trump’s first business advisory group meeting.”

The Uber CEO shared the email, titled “Standing up for what’s right,” that he had sent to all Uber employees, on Facebook.

Travis has made plans to head to Washington, DC on Friday to meet with President Trump so that he can directly discuss the matter.

Travis also announced that the company had already contacted over a dozen employees who would be affected by this order. He also urged other drivers who feel they could be affected in any way to get in contact with the company.

“We are working out a process to identify these drivers and compensate them pro bono during the next three months to help mitigate some of the financial stress and complications with supporting their families and putting food on the table. We will have more details on this in the coming days.”

Kalanick also added that even though some people may not agree with his comments, he would never back away from fighting for what’s right, saying that he has always believed in principled confrontation and change.

Trump’s decision has faced a lot of backlash from leaders of the tech industry, with the likes of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lyft CEO Logan Green and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, among others, expressing their disapproval of President Trump’s Refugee Ban and Immigration Restriction. Google co-founder and Alphabet President Sergey Brin was spotted protesting against the decision at San Francisco Airport on Saturday night.

Trump signed the decision to indefinitely bar all Syrian Refugees from entering the U.S. He also put a 120-day bar on refugees from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. No visa will be issued to citizens of these Muslim-majority countries for the next 30 days. Trump called this decision “a measure to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of America,” explicitly specifying, “We don’t want them here.” Trump paid homage to the victims of the September 11 attacks, dedicating this decision to them.

“We don’t want to admit the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas. We only want to admit those that support our country and love, deeply, our people.”

I promise that our administration will ALWAYS have your back. We will ALWAYS be with you! pic.twitter.com/D0aOWhOH4X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2017

President Trump also signed an executive order on Friday for rebuilding the military, according to Trump, “to build new planes, new ships, tools and resources.” Trump justified his decision with the following statement.

“As we prepare our budget request for Congress, our military strength will be questioned by no one and neither will our dedication to peace. And we do want peace.”

