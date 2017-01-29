How Is Billie Lourd Doing In Wake Of Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds’ Deaths?

One can only imagine what Billie Lourd has been going through since her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, died within the same week back in late December. Has she been handling their deaths well? Not many people know. After all, it’s her brother Todd Fisher who assumed the role of family spokesperson since Fisher and Reynolds’ deaths. Lourd has kept a low profile that people wondered whether she has been successful at keeping herself together amid all the grief surrounding the deaths of her mother and grandmother.

Glen Powell, Lourd’s co-star and friend, revealed to Entertainment Tonight at the Pre-SAG Awards party on Saturday night how the Scream Queens star has been doing since tragedy struck her family. And what he said was a nothing short of promising.

“I saw Billie last week. If there’s anybody that can take something so tragic in their life happening, it’s Billie,” Powell told ET. “She’s a person who was raised by two very strong women and she’s a very strong woman. You know, I think she’s digesting it very well. She’s very emotionally intelligent, and I think she’s got a great group of friends around her that are supporting her, and I hope I am one of them.”

Billie Lourd’s friends and family are helping her "find the funny" again: https://t.co/WpwZdJ0YkV pic.twitter.com/gKzlDtCtNV — JustJared.com (@JustJared) January 25, 2017

Powell, it turns, out is a life-long fan of Debbie Reynolds, saying, “Well, Debbie Reynolds, I mean, was probably my first crush. Singin’ In the Rain is one of my favorite movies of all time.”

This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I've ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I'm lucky to know you @praisethelourd .. ❤️, me. A photo posted by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on Dec 27, 2016 at 4:40pm PST

Lourd has been receiving a ton of support from her co-stars and friends, including her boyfriend Taylor Lautner. A few days after the unexpected deaths of Debbie and Carrie, Lautner took to Instagram to praise Lourd’s strength amid the heartbreak she’s been going through on account of Fisher and Reynolds’ deaths.

“This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I’ve ever met,” Lautner captioned a photo of his girlfriend on Instagram. “Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I’m lucky to know you @praisethelourd.” Lautner captioned the Instagram photo, which shows him and Lourd posing side by side for a selfie.

Lourd finally broke her silence with an Instagram post of her own, where she wrote a heartfelt tribute directed towards the two women he lost within a short period of time. The photo shows a young Lourd posing with her mom and grandmother.

“Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.”

❤????‍????‍????❤ Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.

It’s worth noting that the name Lourd has given to her mother was a cute nod to one of Debbie’s earliest hits as a singer and actress, the same song that helped her land the part in Singin’ in the Rain.

Meanwhile, Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ family just announced their plan to launch a public memorial meant to honor the two actresses, the Rolling Stones reports.

“We will be celebrating their lives with friends, family members, and the people who loved them, you,” they said.

The public memorial will be held on March 25 at the Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills’ Freedom Theater.

“The service will begin at 1:00 PM and immediately afterwards, those who want to walk to their final resting place are welcome to do so,” Fisher said. “There are a limited number of seats available, and it will be on a first come first come, first seated basis, There are no tickets, it is first come, first seated. There will be room for overflow in the huge lobby as well as the outside with screens to watch and hear the service.”

