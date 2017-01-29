Kristen Stewart Says Trump Was ‘Obsessed’ With Her, And That Young Girls Should Be Scared

Kristen Stewart says Donald Trump’s “obsession” with her is creeping her out, according to Fortune. The 26-year-old Twilight star described how it felt to get dating and relationship advice from Trump, who became sworn-in as the U.S. president last Friday, January 20.

While only a few people can say the U.S. president has tweeted about their breakup, Kristen Stewart is among them. Stewart says Trump, 70, was “obsessed” with her and was pretty vocal about her breakup from Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson in 2012.

Trump, of course, wasn’t president at the time, just a TV celebrity trying to get more likes and re-tweets for his Twitter account.

During the recent 2017 Sundance Film Festival, Kristen Stewart opened up about how it felt having Trump tweet about her breakup.

“He was really obsessed with me, which was f***ing crazy. Like what? I can’t even understand it. It’s such a far-out concept that I don’t want to believe that actually is happening. It’s insane.”

While there’s actually no evidence to prove Trump was “obsessed” with Kristen Stewart per se, it’s understandable why the Twilight actress appears to be upset over Trump’s tweets from 2012.

It’s because he took Pattinson’s side in their breakup and warned him to not get back together with Kristen Stewart after revelations of her affair with director Rupert Sanders, who is 20 years her senior, and was married with two kids at the time.

But Pattinson didn’t listen and got back together with Kristen Stewart. The U.S. president-to-be appeared to be right when he warned Pattinson in the tweet, saying Stewart would cheat on him “like a dog” again, as the Twilight actress was reportedly romantically linked to other men in 2013.

Pattinson and Kristen Stewart called it quits once and for all in April, 2013. In late 2012, in his tweets addressed to Pattinson, Trump repeatedly warned the Twilight actor that Stewart would cheat on him again. Shortly after splitting from Pattinson in April, 2013, Stewart reportedly started dating her Camp X-Ray co-star Lane Garrison.

While Kristen Stewart claims Trump had or has some kind of “obsession” with her, the then-TV celebrity was very vocal about pretty much everything that was happening in the entertainment industry, including the headline-making Pattinson/Stewart split.

When asked by a Variety reporter during the recent Sundance Film Festival if young girls should be scared of Trump’s presidency, Kristen Stewart said: “they should be.”

“I’ve never been the most politically charged person, but at this point, it’s not political, it’s f***ing so humanitarian.”

Kristen Stewart may drop the F-word now and then, but it doesn’t prevent her from hosting Saturday Night Live, according to ET Online. The Twilight star will host the NBC show’s February 4 episode.

When hosting Saturday Night Live last weekend, comedian Aziz Ansari revealed Kristen Stewart will helm the show on February 4. The Twilight actress, who has never hosted SNL before, will be hosting the gig with the help of musical guest Alessia Cara.

In her October chat with Entertainment Tonight at the 23rd Annual Elle Women In Hollywood Awards, Kristen Stewart opened up about how it feels being under the media’s scrutiny.

“I think it takes a minute to sort of acclimate to communicating with so many people at one time, with like, ‘the masses,’ you know.”

But Kristen Stewart said she thinks it’s “beneficial” because it has opened her “so many pathways.” The Twilight actress added that this doesn’t allow people to “misconstrue” her and responded to critics who think she “doesn’t give a f***” about anything.

“I know people love to say, ‘Oh, she doesn’t give a…’ like, no, I totally do, man! So yeah, I think I just feel a little bit more uninhibited or something.”

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images]